A popular Bury St Edmunds songwriting competition which can boast Suffolk pop superstar Ed Sheeran as a previous entrant is gearing up for its grand final.

The Bury Songwriters Competition is back for its 11th year and 16 acts have been whittled down to 10 for the final at the Constitutional Club in Bury on Friday, May 3.

This year's finalists are Christopher James, who appeared on The Voice 2018, The Broccoli King, from Cambridge, Leon O'Leary, from Saxmundham, rapper Shadley Harris, from Mundham, Norwich acts Anna Carter, Selina Hawker and Exploits, with Bury St Edmunds represented by Matt Reaction, Alexis Michalewicz, and Josie Bryan.

Last year's runner-up Phoebe Austin will make a guest appearance on the night.

Neil Rayson, organiser, said: “This year is the rise of the producer. Vocalists and producers are reaching out to each other more to collaborate and we are finding people who cannot play instruments finding their voice easier than in previous generations.

“The genres and styles of music coming through the area is as diverse as ever.”

Doors will open at 6.30pm with music from 7pm until 11.30pm. Tickets on the door are £6.