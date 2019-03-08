Sunny

More than 400 photographs in this year's regional show at Wingfield Barns

PUBLISHED: 15:06 23 April 2019

Mr and Mrs Dimka by Chrissie Westgate - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: CHRISSIE WESTGATE

Mr and Mrs Dimka by Chrissie Westgate - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: CHRISSIE WESTGATE

Archant

Some of the most talented photographers in the region will be exhibiting their work next month at Wingfield Barns.

Festus by Chrissie Westgate - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: CHRISSIE WESTGATEFestus by Chrissie Westgate - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: CHRISSIE WESTGATE

More than 400 pictures will be on show at the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' Annual Exhibition of Monochrome Prints, Colour Prints and Projected Digital Images.

Around 295 members from 40 of the federation's 126 clubs across the area, including Suffolk and Essex, entered 416 monochrome prints, 515 colour and 913 digital images for selection by three nationally acclaimed judges – Gordon Jenkins, President of the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain; Ray Brammall and John Chamberlin.

They selected 109 monochrome, 121 colour and 220 digital images for the display at Wingfield Barns, Church Road, Wingfield, near Eye, and are expecting more than 700 visitors to view the exhibition during its two weeks.

The official opening by federation president Paul Radden takes place on Saturday, May 4, at 2pm followed by the presentation of awards.

Yohan Blake by Peter Milsom - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: PETER MILSOMYohan Blake by Peter Milsom - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: PETER MILSOM

The exhibition will open daily until Sunday, May 19 between 10am and 4pm, including weekends and Bank Holiday Monday, May 6 – although the Exhibition will be closed on Monday May 13, and Tuesdays May 7 and 14. On the final day it will close at noon.

No Gain Without Pain by Nicholas Culbert - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: NICHOLAS CULBERTNo Gain Without Pain by Nicholas Culbert - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: NICHOLAS CULBERT

The Refuge, Lindisfarne, by Chris Aldred - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: CHRIS ALDREDThe Refuge, Lindisfarne, by Chris Aldred - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: CHRIS ALDRED

The Edge of the Chilterns by Bob Norris - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: BOB NORRISThe Edge of the Chilterns by Bob Norris - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: BOB NORRIS

China's Zhu Yuling by Roger Hance - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: ROGER HANCEChina's Zhu Yuling by Roger Hance - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: ROGER HANCE

Flower Meadow by Hugh Milsom - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: HUGH MILSOMFlower Meadow by Hugh Milsom - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: HUGH MILSOM

Capercaillie by Robin Orrow - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: ROBIN ORROWCapercaillie by Robin Orrow - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: ROBIN ORROW

Brown Hares Boxing by Robert Bannister - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: ROBERT BANNISTERBrown Hares Boxing by Robert Bannister - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: ROBERT BANNISTER

Gown and Lamp by Ann Davies - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: ANN DAVIESGown and Lamp by Ann Davies - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: ANN DAVIES

Helping Hand by Diana Knight - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: DIANA KNIGHTHelping Hand by Diana Knight - part of the East Anglian Federation of Photographic Societies' exhibition at Wingfield Barns Picture: DIANA KNIGHT

