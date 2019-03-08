E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Sharp dialogue gives Theatre Royal's Pride and Prejudice plenty of intelligence and wit

PUBLISHED: 12:52 29 August 2019

The ball at Netherfield in Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal's new production of Pride and Prejudice Photo:Tony Kelly

The ball at Netherfield in Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal's new production of Pride and Prejudice Photo:Tony Kelly

Archant

Review: Pride & Prejudice, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds until September 7

George Banks and Sophia Capasso as Mr Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet in Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal's new production of Pride and Prejudice Photo:Tony KellyGeorge Banks and Sophia Capasso as Mr Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet in Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal's new production of Pride and Prejudice Photo:Tony Kelly

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a good production of Pride & Prejudice must capture not only the elegance and era of Jane Austen, but also the intelligence and wit.

Director Marcus Romer and his talented cast have managed to do all of that and more in the clever new adaptation by Simon Reade currently being performed at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds.

This skilfully abridged version of the classic romance is fast paced, beautifully presented and thoroughly entertaining, keeping the drama high and the dialogue sharp. Throw in the occasional comedic entrance stage left and they have a perfectly balanced play.

Joanna Brookes as Mrs Bennet and her daughters in Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal's new production of Pride and Prejudice Photo:Tony KellyJoanna Brookes as Mrs Bennet and her daughters in Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal's new production of Pride and Prejudice Photo:Tony Kelly

Of course, this story demands a strong portrayal of Mr Darcy and George Banks is great casting - suitably arrogant and dashing while wearing the side burns rather well. Other stand out performances include the wonderfully loud Joanna Brookes as Mrs Bennet, the perfectly annoying Chelsie Lockwood as Lydia and the positively delightful George Howarth as Mr Bingley.

Star of the show, however, is undoubtedly Chris Hannon as Mr Collins. His physical performance, his delivery and his impeccable comic timing are perfect for the character, who is both objectionable and hilarious in equal measure. He is a joy to watch.

The finishing touches are provided by beautiful costumes, an occasional innuendo and carefully choreographed set changes which are performed by uniformed officers who close the doors in unison after a gentlemanly nod. Very Jane Austen indeed.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We’re completely broken’ - Ettie, 5, left with permanent brain injury after devastating series of epileptic fits

Ettie Curis. Picture: KLARA CURTIS

Lynch sizzles in the heat to win Pedal Power Ipswich Road Race

The compact and purposeful break in the Pedal Power Ipswich Road Race. (L-R) Eventual winner Tim Lynch, Clay Davies (Flamme Rouge), Andy Taylor (blue socks), Morris Bacon and Steven Parsonage. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Success of Ipswich branch boosts profits at The Gym Group

The Gym Group has reported a bump in profits. The Gym at Cardinal Park, Ipswich. Photo: Archant.

‘He’s keeping people fresh... everyone deserves a fair crack’ - Jackson sees benefits of Lambert’s rotation game

Kayden Jackson wheels away after scoring the winner against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Ipswich in 2018

The most popular baby names of 2018 have been released. Picture: RUTH LEACH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists