E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Theatre cancels all shows in 2020 - but will host weddings

17 August, 2020 - 06:30
The Princes Theatre in Clacton has cancelled all shows in 2020. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

The Princes Theatre in Clacton has cancelled all shows in 2020. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

Clacton’s Princes Theatre has cancelled its remaining live shows for 2020 amid “ongoing uncertainty” during Covid-19 - but will continue to host weddings and events.

Shows scheduled in since lockdown began had been re-organised as government restrictions continued.

Last month, the venue announced it would have to cancel its 2020 pantomime of Jack and the Beanstalk, saying it “would not be possible” with the current social distancing guidelines.

MORE: Oh no, it’s cancelled! Theatre calls off 2020 pantomime due to coronavirus

Now, the Tendring District Council-run theatre has announced no more live shows will take place in 2020.

You may also want to watch:

However Alex Porter, the council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said that while disappointing, the cancellations could create some opportunities - such as the time to renovate the venue and hold weddings.

Current government guidelines permit sit down wedding ceremonies and receptions of up to 30 people.

“Though disappointing that we cannot continue to bring fantastic live shows to the Princes Theatre at this time, we will spend the time wisely,” Mr Porter said.

MORE: Stowmarket Regal Theatre £3.6m upgrade progresses

“Refurbishment that is difficult to factor into a busy schedule can be completed, and the theatre can continue to provide high-quality event space and act as a wedding venue.

“We are mindful though of the impact this has on us and the wider arts industry, which is why our theatre managers are leading the way as part of a national Arts Advocacy Group to support theatre into the future.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

New Beach Street seaside attraction begins to take shape as containers start to arrive

Three of the new units at Beach Street in the grounds of Manning's Amusement Park at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

‘It was chaos’ – Family’s desperate dash home from France to avoid quarantine

The Masson family were not due to come home until Wednesday, but were forced to cut their holiday short due to the new quarantine rules in place for people coming home from France. Picture: MASSON FAMILY

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

New Beach Street seaside attraction begins to take shape as containers start to arrive

Three of the new units at Beach Street in the grounds of Manning's Amusement Park at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

‘It was chaos’ – Family’s desperate dash home from France to avoid quarantine

The Masson family were not due to come home until Wednesday, but were forced to cut their holiday short due to the new quarantine rules in place for people coming home from France. Picture: MASSON FAMILY

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

£2.4m leisure revamp allows more people to exercise and stay safely apart

Increased social distancing but with space for more customers has been created at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE

Armed police called to almost 250 incidents in 12 months, figures reveal

Armed police attended 234 incidents in Suffolk during the year ending March 2020 Picture: ARCHANT

Theatre cancels all shows in 2020 - but will host weddings

The Princes Theatre in Clacton has cancelled all shows in 2020. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

‘Very worrying time’ - unemployment in Ipswich nearly DOUBLES amid swathe of job cuts

Ipwich has seen a huge rise in claims for unemployment benefit. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA