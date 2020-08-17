Theatre cancels all shows in 2020 - but will host weddings

Clacton’s Princes Theatre has cancelled its remaining live shows for 2020 amid “ongoing uncertainty” during Covid-19 - but will continue to host weddings and events.

Shows scheduled in since lockdown began had been re-organised as government restrictions continued.

Last month, the venue announced it would have to cancel its 2020 pantomime of Jack and the Beanstalk, saying it “would not be possible” with the current social distancing guidelines.

Now, the Tendring District Council-run theatre has announced no more live shows will take place in 2020.

However Alex Porter, the council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said that while disappointing, the cancellations could create some opportunities - such as the time to renovate the venue and hold weddings.

Current government guidelines permit sit down wedding ceremonies and receptions of up to 30 people.

“Though disappointing that we cannot continue to bring fantastic live shows to the Princes Theatre at this time, we will spend the time wisely,” Mr Porter said.

“Refurbishment that is difficult to factor into a busy schedule can be completed, and the theatre can continue to provide high-quality event space and act as a wedding venue.

“We are mindful though of the impact this has on us and the wider arts industry, which is why our theatre managers are leading the way as part of a national Arts Advocacy Group to support theatre into the future.”