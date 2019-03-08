Gainsborough's House gains major grant to upgrade print facilities

Gainsborough's House, the birthplace of iconic artist Thomas Gainsborough, has been awarded £100,000 by Arts Council England to transform its renowned print workshop.

With the support of £100,000 funding, Gainsborough's House will upgrade its print workshop and dramatically increase the number of people and professional artists across the region that can benefit from its wide range of courses, resources and support. As well as increasing capacity by 50%, the development work will also reduce the print workshop's environmental impact.

Mark Bills, director of Gainsborough's House, said: "We are absolutely thrilled that we have been awarded an ACE grant towards upgrading Gainsborough's House's Print Workshop. Printmaking is at the heart of our vision for Gainsborough's House and this award will allow us to develop the work and reach of this precious resource. It so important that in the midst of a National Centre for Gainsborough that artistic skills are taught, creativity encouraged and new works made."

Hedley Swain, Area Director, South East, Arts Council England, said: "It's really important that arts and cultural organisations have the right buildings and equipment in place to create and present great work for audiences across the country. We're excited to support Gainsborough's House's exciting plans for the Print Workshop, helping to transform the number of artists and people that can benefit from the wide-range of activities and support it provides."