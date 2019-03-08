Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Noel Coward’s Private Lives remains fresh and funny at The Avenue

PUBLISHED: 10:53 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 22 March 2019

Noel Coward's Private Lives gets a funny and fast-paced makeover by Red Rose Chain at The Avenue Theatre Photo: Bill Jackson

Noel Coward's Private Lives gets a funny and fast-paced makeover by Red Rose Chain at The Avenue Theatre Photo: Bill Jackson

Archant

Review: Private Lives, by Noel Coward, Red Rose Chain, Avenue Theatre, Ipswich, until Sunday April 7

Noel Coward's Private Lives gets a funny and fast-paced makeover by Red Rose Chain at The Avenue Theatre Photo: Bill JacksonNoel Coward's Private Lives gets a funny and fast-paced makeover by Red Rose Chain at The Avenue Theatre Photo: Bill Jackson

Sparkling, slick and witty, Jo Carrick and Red Rose Chain’s production of Noel Coward’s Private Lives is utterly delightful, darling!

Marriage isn’t easy, especially the passionate, volatile can’t live with or without each other kind that Amanda and Elliot had. So when they serendipitously land in France in neighbouring hotel rooms honey mooning with their new spouses Victor and Sybil, it doesn’t take long for the smouldering flame to explosively re-ignite.

Other peoples relationships are far more entertaining than one’s own, and Coward skims the surface of realities with a satirical sharpness that would leave a relate counsellor not knowing where to start. But Jo Carrick’s timing with show is perfect, seeing that we too are collectively in the middle of a painful, bitter, bickering, side swapping, surreal Brexit divorce!

So much like the real world, setting this show in the round everyone gets a good view of the glitter covered emotional carnage merry go round which creates an intimacy between the show and the audience that we can totally escape into.

And escape we do, into a gorgeous vintage world of the English upper class, satin gowns, cocktails, French glamour and Amanda suddenly recalling she has a flat in Paris. Jo Carrick provides lots of light and shade in this finely balanced production. The wit of the play is utterly sublime and a total treat to immerse yourself in. The pace and precision of all the actors performances is perfect and each line is delivered with an effortless finesse. However Elliot’s more brutal moments serve to wake us up, not sugar coating the past with too much nostalgia, seductive as it is.

Ricky Oakley and Fiz Waller as Elliot and Amanda have real chemistry, bringing a depth behind the witty one liners. Harriet Leitch gives Sybil a physical determination that reveals how underestimated she is by Elliot. As Victor, Ryan Penny is simply hilarious. His characterisation is pure comedy, but develops real pathos that adds a touch of kindness to the proceedings, which although much welcomed, feels sadly unvalued in this world. But when the jokes are this good, who cares!

Highly Recommended

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First 2019 Suffolk Punch foal in the UK born in Suffolk

Fred is the first Suffolk Punch foal to be born in the UK this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Young chefs battle to be named the best in Suffolk

The Suffolk Food And Drink Awards, Young Chef Cook Off being judged at the West Suffolk College. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

What are the fastest routes to Chantry Park when walking?

Here are the quickest ways to walk to Chantry Park from Ipswich town centre for the Ed Sheeran gigs this summer Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Coping with school and family life - Suffolk young carers share their stories

The students opened up about their roles as carers. Pictured left to right are: Imogen Ranson, Lilly-Rose Martin, Ellie Bird (back), Ruby Proctor (front), Phoebe Martin and Connor Ranson Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists