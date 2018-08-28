Video

Sip, sip hooray! A prosecco festival is on its way

The Prosecco Festival is returning to Ipswich after selling out two years in a row Picture: PROSECCOFESTIVAL

Wine lovers will be popping bottles in April as they are treated to more than 30 combinations of prosecco.

An event which will make you fizz with excitement is taking place at Ipswich Town Hall on April 12 and 13.

The prosecco Festival is back by popular demand after it completely sold out in Ipswich in 2017 and 2018.

It is no surprise that these events are a success with fizz sales hitting a record high in Britain last year.

According to the Wine and Spirit Trade Association Brits bought almost £2.2 billion worth of sparkling wine and Champagne. A record 146 million bottles of this was from sales of sparkling wine alone.

There will be more than 30 types of fizz to pick from Picture: PROSECCOFESTIVAL There will be more than 30 types of fizz to pick from Picture: PROSECCOFESTIVAL

A spokesperson at prosecco festival HQ, said: “Prosecco over the past few years has grown in popularity, we have seen a massive rise in people who now drink this out of preference. Currently it’s also an affordable option in comparison to champagne.”

Guests who visit the fizz fest can expect 30 types of prosecco, cava, and pink fizz. There will also be a handpicked selection of gins.

If that wasn’t enough there is a big selection of prosecco cocktails - from traditional Bellini to quirky alternatives including white chocolate Snow White prosecco.

There will also be delicious street food Picture: PROSECCO FESTIVAL There will also be delicious street food Picture: PROSECCO FESTIVAL

If you need something to soak up the alcohol there will be street food on site including a range of Italian cuisine.

There are three bubbly sessions for you to book yourself on to so you can find a day/time which suits.

On Friday, April 12, the event runs from 6.30pm to 11pm. Then on Saturday you can attend either from 12.30pm to 5pm or from 6.30pm to 11pm.

Standard entry costs £12.50 and includes a branded prosecco flute, access to the fizz bars and food, and live entertainment.

Please note pre-booking is essential and all bars at the festival work on a no cash system. Instead, fizz lovers will need to top up tokens and use them to purchase any treats during the festival.

There will also a be a stage with a dance floor filling live band through all the sessions.