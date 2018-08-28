Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Sip, sip hooray! A prosecco festival is on its way

PUBLISHED: 19:30 29 January 2019

The Prosecco Festival is returning to Ipswich after selling out two years in a row Picture: PROSECCOFESTIVAL

The Prosecco Festival is returning to Ipswich after selling out two years in a row Picture: PROSECCOFESTIVAL

Wine lovers will be popping bottles in April as they are treated to more than 30 combinations of prosecco.

An event which will make you fizz with excitement is taking place at Ipswich Town Hall on April 12 and 13.

The prosecco Festival is back by popular demand after it completely sold out in Ipswich in 2017 and 2018.

It is no surprise that these events are a success with fizz sales hitting a record high in Britain last year.

According to the Wine and Spirit Trade Association Brits bought almost £2.2 billion worth of sparkling wine and Champagne. A record 146 million bottles of this was from sales of sparkling wine alone.

There will be more than 30 types of fizz to pick from Picture: PROSECCOFESTIVALThere will be more than 30 types of fizz to pick from Picture: PROSECCOFESTIVAL

A spokesperson at prosecco festival HQ, said: “Prosecco over the past few years has grown in popularity, we have seen a massive rise in people who now drink this out of preference. Currently it’s also an affordable option in comparison to champagne.”

Guests who visit the fizz fest can expect 30 types of prosecco, cava, and pink fizz. There will also be a handpicked selection of gins.

If that wasn’t enough there is a big selection of prosecco cocktails - from traditional Bellini to quirky alternatives including white chocolate Snow White prosecco.

Don’t miss: Take a look at a three-litre bottle of prosecco

There will also be delicious street food Picture: PROSECCO FESTIVALThere will also be delicious street food Picture: PROSECCO FESTIVAL

If you need something to soak up the alcohol there will be street food on site including a range of Italian cuisine.

There are three bubbly sessions for you to book yourself on to so you can find a day/time which suits.

On Friday, April 12, the event runs from 6.30pm to 11pm. Then on Saturday you can attend either from 12.30pm to 5pm or from 6.30pm to 11pm.

Standard entry costs £12.50 and includes a branded prosecco flute, access to the fizz bars and food, and live entertainment.

Please note pre-booking is essential and all bars at the festival work on a no cash system. Instead, fizz lovers will need to top up tokens and use them to purchase any treats during the festival.

Read more: A rum and reggae festival is coming to Ipswich

There will also a be a stage with a dance floor filling live band through all the sessions.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk awakes to snow for first time in 2019 - and there could be more on the way

Much of Suffolk has woken up to a snowy start. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Marcus Evans big interview: Why I didn’t spend in January 2015

Marcus Evans has spoken for the first time about the decision not to invest in the Town squad when Mick McCarthy's team was flying high back in January 2015. Picture: ARCHANT

Travel update: Police warn icy conditions have made roads treacherous

Ice and snow could bring disruption to roads today. Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Public asked to help find missing man as police grow ‘extremely concerned’

Missing man Martin Porter. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists