Pussycat Dolls complete Newmarket Nights summer line-up

The Pussycat Dolls will be performing at Newmarket this summer Picture: Michael Chester/Meteor Awards/PA Wire

Pop superstars The Pussycat Dolls will complete the line-up for this year's Newmarket Nights with a live peformance in July, it has been announced.

Tickets go on sale at 8am on Friday, February 7 Picture: YUI MOK/PA Tickets go on sale at 8am on Friday, February 7 Picture: YUI MOK/PA

The multi-platinum pop sensations, consisting of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar, have sold more than 55million records worldwide, and achieved eight UK top 10 singles.

They made their much-anticipated live return during the final of X Factor: Celebrity at the end of last year, where Scherzinger is a long-standing judge.

The performance featured their new single 'React', which they will be releasing this Friday - their first new music in over a decade.

Lead singer Nicole Scherzinger performing in 2007 Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire Lead singer Nicole Scherzinger performing in 2007 Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

The band will be bringing hits such as 'Don't Cha', 'Stickwitu', 'When I Grow Up', 'Buttons' and more fan favourites to Newmarket on July 17.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "Having last headlined Newmarket Racecourses 11 years ago, we are looking forward to welcoming Pussycat Dolls on Friday, July 17.

"Newmarket Nights continues to showcase some of the biggest musical acts at the Home of Horseracing, with Pussycat Dolls completing the line-up for the 2020 season. We can't wait for the summer to begin."

Tickets will be on sale at 8am on Friday, February 7 on the Jockey Club website with a presale available to customers at 8am on Wednesday, February 5. Tickets prices start at £32.48 (inclusive of transaction fees). Hospitality packages are also available.

Tickets for The Script (Friday, June 19), Bryan Ferry (Friday, June 26), Tom Jones (Friday, July 24), Rick Astley (Friday, July 31), Jack Savoretti (Friday, August 7), Alfie Boe (Friday, August 14) and McFly (Summer Saturday Live, Saturday August 29) are on sale now here.