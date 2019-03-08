Hundreds of puzzles to go on show at jigsaw festival

Wyverstone Jigsaw Festival is being held on June 8 and 9 Picture: Contributed Penny Black

Scores of puzzlers have been busy putting the pieces together for the Wyverstone Jigsaw Festival, which will take place this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wyverstone Jigsaw Festival is being held on June 8 and 9 Picture: Contributed Wyverstone Jigsaw Festival is being held on June 8 and 9 Picture: Contributed

More than 450 jigsaws will be on sale at Park Farm Barn in Wyverstone, near Stowmarket. The event is in aid of St George's Church in the village, and will run from 10am to 4pm on both Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.

Over the past few months a group of 60 people have been busy making up jigsaws ready to sell. The puzzles will be displayed completely made up, so that buyers can see they have no pieces missing.

You may also want to watch:

Bacton Community Workshop will also put on a demonstration of wooden puzzle-making, and there will be jigsaw-themed games and activities,a raffle and silent auction. Home-made cakes and refreshments will be available. The event has been organised by The Friends of St George's and the PCC.

Penny Black, one of the organisers, said: "I think people like doing puzzles because it's a quiet occupation you can do while listening to the radio, and it's very satisfying when you've created this beautiful picture."

She also said jigsaws were supposed to reduce stress by occupying and engaging the mind to create a sense of calm and serenity, but added: "I think some of our puzzlers would disagree with the sense of calm and serenity when doing plain blue sky or areas of plain colour!"

The aim of the project was not only to make puzzles but to do it as a community. Puzzlers have been getting together for tea and a spot of puzzle-making once a month. Some even came from as far away as Kent and Dunstable to join in.