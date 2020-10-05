Rag’n’Bone Man set for Thetford Forest gig next year
PUBLISHED: 11:11 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 05 October 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Soul singer Rag’n’Bone Man has announced plans to perform in Thetford Forest next summer as part of a series of concerts hosted by Forestry England.
The ‘Giant’ hit-maker, who has picked up three BRIT awards, will be headlining a gig in the forest on June 17, 2021.
You may also want to watch:
Rag’n’Bone Man - who shot to international stardom with his 2016 single ‘Human’ - is currently working on his second album, due for release next year.
He will be performing in a series of woodland concerts as part of Forest Live, with some of the proceeds going towards helping Forestry England maintaining the country’s outdoor spaces and run key conservation projects.
Rag’n’Bone Man will be supported by Will & The People and Charlotte in the Forest Live gigs, with two other performances in Gloucestershire and Staffordshire.
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday on Forestry England’s website.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.