Rag’n’Bone Man set for Thetford Forest gig next year

PUBLISHED: 11:11 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 05 October 2020

Rag'n'Bone Man will be performing in Thetford Forest next summer Picture: PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

Soul singer Rag’n’Bone Man has announced plans to perform in Thetford Forest next summer as part of a series of concerts hosted by Forestry England.

The ‘Giant’ hit-maker, who has picked up three BRIT awards, will be headlining a gig in the forest on June 17, 2021.

Rag’n’Bone Man - who shot to international stardom with his 2016 single ‘Human’ - is currently working on his second album, due for release next year.

He will be performing in a series of woodland concerts as part of Forest Live, with some of the proceeds going towards helping Forestry England maintaining the country’s outdoor spaces and run key conservation projects.

Rag’n’Bone Man will be supported by Will & The People and Charlotte in the Forest Live gigs, with two other performances in Gloucestershire and Staffordshire.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday on Forestry England’s website.

