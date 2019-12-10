E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Actor Ralph Fiennes is coming to Suffolk this weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:41 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:55 10 December 2019

Ralph Fiennes will be introducing his new film COUP 53 at Aldeburgh Cinema this weekend Photo: PA

Ralph Fiennes will be introducing his new film COUP 53 at Aldeburgh Cinema this weekend Photo: PA

PA

The Suffolk-born film-maker and his sister Sophie will be at the Aldeburgh Cinema this weekend to help the cinema celebrate its centenary year.

Grace Jones gave documentary film-maker Sophie Fiennes complete access to her life for 12 years in order to make an intimate biography. The resulting film will be screened at Aldeburgh Cinema on December 14 Photo: Ian West/PA WireGrace Jones gave documentary film-maker Sophie Fiennes complete access to her life for 12 years in order to make an intimate biography. The resulting film will be screened at Aldeburgh Cinema on December 14 Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Ralph Fiennes, who has been shooting The Dig in Suffolk this year, playing archaeologist Basil Brown, the man who discovered Sutton Hoo, will join his documentary-maker sister Sophie to introduce a pair of their films on Saturday December 14.

Sophie Fiennes will be introducing her 2017 film Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, at 2pm followed by an interview and a question and answer session with the audience. This event starts at 2pm.

In the evening Ralph Fiennes will introduce his latest film as a special preview for Aldeburgh Cinema - COUP 53 at 7pm. This will be followed by an interview and Q&A live on stage with actress and Aldeburgh Cinema trustee Diana Quick.

You may also want to watch:

Michele Kench, general manager at the Aldeburgh Cinema, said: "We are delighted that Sophie Fiennes is showing her film - These will be really entertaining and unique events, where you will get to learn more about the Fiennes family, their careers and their films."

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami is an extraordinary study of the singer, model and actress Grace Jones and took Sophie 12 years to make. The director was given free access to follow Grace behind the scenes: in the recording studio, backstage and at home with her extended family in Jamaica, and intersperses this candid, revealing footage with live performances by Jones.

COUP 53 is the untold story of the 1953 CIA-backed coup in Iran that toppled the democratically elected Prime Minister, Mohammad Mossaddegh. Directed by Taghi Amirani, COUP 53 was edited and co-written by Walter Murch, who had worked on The English Patient. Central to the documentary is a series of clips in which actor Ralph Fiennes reads from a transcript of an interview with MI6 agent Norman Darbyshire, who admitted to plotting the coup (codenamed "Operation Ajax") together with the CIA.

The film has received a nomination for Best Documentary, in the British Independent Film Awards.

Tickets are selling fast, but some are still available. To book go online at www.aldeburghcinema.co.uk, in person at the box office or phone 01728 454884.

