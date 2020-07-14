E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Red Rooster Festival brings live music back to the stage this summer

PUBLISHED: 17:34 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 14 July 2020

The Red Rooster Festival is the first major music event to reschedule after the easing of lockdown Photo: Red Rooster Festival

Live entertainment looks to be heading back to the county this summer with the Red Rooster Festival announcing they will be staging a socially distanced event this September.

Euston Hall, the home of the Red Rooster Festival, an event which celebrates all forms of roots music Photo: Red Rooster FestivalEuston Hall, the home of the Red Rooster Festival, an event which celebrates all forms of roots music Photo: Red Rooster Festival

The festival, held at Euston Hall, near Thetford, on the Suffolk/Norfolk border, is one of the leading roots music festivals in the country specialising in Cajun, Rock n Roll, Blues and Country. Although, no line-up has been officially announced, it is anticipated that at least some of the British acts previously announced will endeavour to attend.

Former Pulp guitarist Richard Hawley was to headline the event as part of his 20th anniversary celebrations of being a solo artist.

Red Rooster will be one of only a handful festivals to take place in 2020. Set amongst 10,000 acres of stunning parklands and pleasure grounds at Euston Hall estate in Suffolk, the seventh edition of the 5,000-capacity festival will proceed with appropriate social distancing.

“The UK’s premier roots festival will now have three outdoor stages celebrating the best in Cajun, Soul, RocknRoll, Blues and Country.

Festival director and production manager James Brennan said: “We are working closely with our health and safety and production teams to produce something that is truly magical without losing the spirit and atmosphere of our beautiful little festival.

“More than 60% of our audience stay in family group campervans which hugely helps us contain camping areas safely, plus by moving to outdoor stages only, we feel we can offer a safe environment in which to enjoy the festival.

“Over the next few weeks we will be putting together stringent new plans and providing detailed information to ensure the safety of our audience, artists and crew, which is of course of paramount importance. There won’t be a guest list so join us for the party to end all parties.”

An official line-up of festival acts will be announced in the next week or two. For tickets and more information see here

