E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Red Rooster Festival goes online for roots music weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:13 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 27 August 2020

Singer-songwriter Nick Lowe who is playing the Virtual Red Rooster Festival this September Photo: Dan Burn-Forti

Singer-songwriter Nick Lowe who is playing the Virtual Red Rooster Festival this September Photo: Dan Burn-Forti

Archant

Suffolk’s summer festival season has been something of a metaphorical washout thanks to the Covid pandemic but roots music will be receiving an autumnal boost as the Red Rooster Festival, based at Euston Hall, will deliver live performances online.

Cedric Burnside who will be performing at the Virtual Red Rooster Festival at the beginning of September Photo: Abraham RoweCedric Burnside who will be performing at the Virtual Red Rooster Festival at the beginning of September Photo: Abraham Rowe

Red Rooster Festival have announced a virtual version of the festival which will be streamed live between September 4-6. This follows a similar event in May but the September weekend will be delivered on a much larger scale.

The virtual festival, scheduled after the socially distanced event was unable to go ahead, will feature a bunch of Red Rooster stars playing live recorded sessions and a 24-hour takeover of Totally Wired Radio with a stellar cast of DJs.

You may also want to watch:

Red Rooster legend Nick Lowe will be joined by Cedric Burnside, Luther Dickinson from North Mississippi Allstars, Ian Siegal, Bob Log, Marcus Bonfanto, Little Barrie and The Urban Voodoo Machine. The format will be the same as the May virtual event: each artist will play a 2-3 song session with an exclusive live video which will be dropped on the Red Rooster socials on September 4-5.

The live Red Rooster Festival will be back at Euston Hall, near Thetford, in June 2021 Photo: Sonya DuncanThe live Red Rooster Festival will be back at Euston Hall, near Thetford, in June 2021 Photo: Sonya Duncan

The DJ bill booked for September is the strongest to date. David Holmes will headline, playing a tribute to his friend Andrew Weatherall. Jonathan More from Cold Cut/Ninja Tune returns with new additions Eddie Pillar from Acid Jazz and club legends Rocky and Ross Allen. The takeover kicks off at midday Saturday September 5 and goes on until midday on Sunday 6. Listen to Totally Wired Radio online - https://totallywiredradio.com

The Red Rooster Virtual Festival aims to deliver the best contemporary Cajun, Soul, Rock n Roll, Blues, Roots and Country Music in the UK. Throughout the virtual festival from 4 pm Friday September 4 to midnight Sunday September 6 they are offering Suffolk audiences the use of a code ROOSTER10 to get 10% off all tickets on the booking site http://www.redrooster.org.uk/tickets/index.html

The next live Red Rooster Festival takes place at Euston Hall on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, Thursday June 3– Saturday June 5 2021.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A137 re-opens after fatal crash

The road remains closed this morning Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Lorry driver who died following A14 collision named by police

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Revealed: The most popular baby names where you live

The most popular baby names in Suffolk in 2019 have been revealed. Picture: RUTH LEACH

Dog and owner rescued from Southwold Harbour

The RNLI were called to Southwold Harbour on Thursday morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Image shows what retirement flats development will look like

A CGI showing an impression of how the finished retirement development in Bury St Edmunds will look Picture: CHURCHILL RETIREMENT LIVING