Red Rooster Festival goes online for roots music weekend

Singer-songwriter Nick Lowe who is playing the Virtual Red Rooster Festival this September Photo: Dan Burn-Forti Archant

Suffolk’s summer festival season has been something of a metaphorical washout thanks to the Covid pandemic but roots music will be receiving an autumnal boost as the Red Rooster Festival, based at Euston Hall, will deliver live performances online.

Cedric Burnside who will be performing at the Virtual Red Rooster Festival at the beginning of September Photo: Abraham Rowe Cedric Burnside who will be performing at the Virtual Red Rooster Festival at the beginning of September Photo: Abraham Rowe

Red Rooster Festival have announced a virtual version of the festival which will be streamed live between September 4-6. This follows a similar event in May but the September weekend will be delivered on a much larger scale.

The virtual festival, scheduled after the socially distanced event was unable to go ahead, will feature a bunch of Red Rooster stars playing live recorded sessions and a 24-hour takeover of Totally Wired Radio with a stellar cast of DJs.

Red Rooster legend Nick Lowe will be joined by Cedric Burnside, Luther Dickinson from North Mississippi Allstars, Ian Siegal, Bob Log, Marcus Bonfanto, Little Barrie and The Urban Voodoo Machine. The format will be the same as the May virtual event: each artist will play a 2-3 song session with an exclusive live video which will be dropped on the Red Rooster socials on September 4-5.

The live Red Rooster Festival will be back at Euston Hall, near Thetford, in June 2021 Photo: Sonya Duncan The live Red Rooster Festival will be back at Euston Hall, near Thetford, in June 2021 Photo: Sonya Duncan

The DJ bill booked for September is the strongest to date. David Holmes will headline, playing a tribute to his friend Andrew Weatherall. Jonathan More from Cold Cut/Ninja Tune returns with new additions Eddie Pillar from Acid Jazz and club legends Rocky and Ross Allen. The takeover kicks off at midday Saturday September 5 and goes on until midday on Sunday 6. Listen to Totally Wired Radio online - https://totallywiredradio.com

The Red Rooster Virtual Festival aims to deliver the best contemporary Cajun, Soul, Rock n Roll, Blues, Roots and Country Music in the UK. Throughout the virtual festival from 4 pm Friday September 4 to midnight Sunday September 6 they are offering Suffolk audiences the use of a code ROOSTER10 to get 10% off all tickets on the booking site http://www.redrooster.org.uk/tickets/index.html

The next live Red Rooster Festival takes place at Euston Hall on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, Thursday June 3– Saturday June 5 2021.