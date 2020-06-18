E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plans revealed for Theatre in the Forest 2020

PUBLISHED: 13:05 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 18 June 2020

Red Rose Chain gave Romeo & Juliet a 1960s spin for its 2019 performance at Jimmy's Farm last August Picture: Bill Jackson

Archant

Ipswich-based theatre Red Rose Chain is bringing Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night to you for a one-time performance – through the power of live-streaming.

Joanna Carrick, Red Rose Chain's founder and artistic director Picture: Contributed / Archant Archive

While Coronavirus has cancelled all our planned events this summer, one Ipswich theatre company has decided that the show must go on – as Theatre in the Forest is being brought straight to your living room for one night only.

Red Rose Chain has assembled a cast of actors for a one-time, live-streamed performance of Twelfth Night, taking place on Saturday 1 August.

Joanna Carrick, artistic director and founder of Red Rose Chain said: “Theatre in the Forest is the highlight of our year, and we love coming together with you and sharing this special time in the summer - but of course, getting together in large numbers isn’t possible, so we’ve come up with something very special.

“We want you to get your picnics, and your family and friends together on Saturday 1 August, because we have got some Theatre in the Forest legends to create Twelfth Night as never seen before.”

Red Rose Chain's Theatre in the Forest will be taking place virutally this year, with the cast performing Shakespeare's Twelfth Night Picture: Red Rose Chain

Its website describes the play as: “A hilarious comedy of mistaken identity and misunderstandings, full of passion, revenge and yellow stockings.”

Each year, the beloved summer show welcomes in an audience of 10,000 to its woodland auditorium throughout July and August – making it the largest outdoor family theatre event in the region.

You may also want to watch:

2019’s production saw the cast and crew perform Romeo & Juliet – with a 1960s spin on the Shakespearean tragedy.

This year however, virtual attendees will be warmly welcomed by the whole team, and thoroughly entertained throughout the evening via a live stream.

Twelfth Night at Home begins at 7.30pm, with a running time of around 90 minutes, and includes a short interval.

There is also a pre-show at 6pm, featuring appearances from the Twelfth Night actors, Red Rose Chain’s team of volunteers and community groups.

“You will see our volunteers and meet the actors before - and they will even teach you some songs ready for the show, so it will be very much like actually being there at the woods,” added Joanna.

Tickets for the event are priced between £10 and £100, and will grant one device access to this one-time event on the night.

While all tickets offer the same view, Red Rose Chain is asking for people to give what they can, as the proceeds will help secure the theatre’s future, and allow it to continue its vital work within the community. Digital programmes are also available to purchase at £2.

One week before the live stream, ticketholders will be emailed their e-ticket, with an access link to the online live stream.

For further information, visit www.redrosechain.com

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

