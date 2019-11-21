Brewery hosts first Christmas fayre to offer unique Christmas gifts

Star Wing Brewery in Redgrave are hosting their first Christmas Fayre featuring craftspeople and artists, live music and plenty of opportunities to stock up on craft beers Photo: Star Wing Brewery Archant

Star Wing Brewery in Redgrave are hosting their very first Christmas Fayre on Saturday December 14, attracting more than 20 local artists, crafters, and food and drink producers selling their wares.

Set in the heart of the Suffolk countryside, Star Wing Brewery provides the perfect festive venue for a Christmas craft fayre.

On Saturday December 14, Star Wing are hosting their first Christmas Fayre at their brewery and tap room in Redgrave, near Diss. Where once stood a redbrick sawmill, Star Wing Brewery is a place where hops and heritage unite. The idyllic surroundings of the brewery are also home to a tap room where beer lovers can enjoy a pint brewed just yards away, as well as a café and bakery.

Kicking off at 11am visitors to Star Wing's Christmas Fayre will also be treated to performances from a live male voice choir, plus there will be children's entertainment throughout the day and an evening performance from punchy four-piece rock band Floydy 'n' Slips.

Brewery manager David Upton said: "We are incredibly excited to be hosting our very first Christmas Fayre. Having opened the Star Wing Tap Room earlier this year, we have the ideal venue to host such an event and hope as many people as possible come along to support local producers and get in the festive spirit.

"The fayre also provides the perfect opportunity to stock up on any of our craft ales for your Christmas or New Year celebrations as you certainly don't want to be running dry this festive season."

Whether looking for an extra special and hand-crafted gift, supporting local producers, stocking up for the big day or simply getting in the festive spirit, the Star Wing Christmas Fayre is certainly worth a visit.

The Star Wing Christmas Fayre is on Saturday 14th December from 11am at Star Wing Brewery, Hall Farm, Redgrave IP22 1RJ.

The Star Wing Tap Room is open Tuesday to Sunday for walk in purchases for gift packs, individual bottles and flagons. Polypins require ordering seven days in advance by calling 01379 890586.