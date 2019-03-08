Partly Cloudy

Elmer's Big Parade

Is this a beer I see before me? Return of the ShakesBeer Festival

PUBLISHED: 17:39 03 July 2019

The Star Wing Brewery Tap Room in Redgrave. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Star Wing Brewery Tap Room in Redgrave. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

Drinkers can enjoy craft ale and culture at a Suffolk brewery's annual beer and theatre festival.

The ShakesBeer Festival returns for a second year to the Star Wing Brewery in Redgrave, Suffolk.

Craft ale enthusiasts can sample more than 20 ales local to East Anglia and further afield, including Star Wing's own six core craft ales brewed just yards away.

Then at sunset local players will delight crowds with an outdoor theatre performance of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

"Last year's ShakesBeer Festival attracted hundreds of real-ale enthusiasts and audience members, as well as dozens of local volunteers eager to get involved with a beer festival that offered something a little bit different," said Star Wing brewery manager David Upton.

There will also be food and live music throughout the day.

Admission to the beer festival is free but performance tickets cost £15 for adults and £10 for children.

Performances take place at 7.30pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2.30pm on Sunday.

For more information visit www.starwingbrewery.com or call 01379 890 586.

