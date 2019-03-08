Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Enjoy the brushwork in this colourful show

PUBLISHED: 10:30 13 March 2019

Thomas Haigh as Constable and, Grace Carroll as Maria in Harry's Bar #10 Portrait of the Artist. Picture: GILL ATACOCUGU

Thomas Haigh as Constable and, Grace Carroll as Maria in Harry's Bar #10 Portrait of the Artist. Picture: GILL ATACOCUGU

Archant

Black&White Productions present Harry’s Bar #10: Portrait of the Artist, by Suzanne Hawkes, at the Conservative Club, High Road West, Felixstowe until Friday, March 15

Packed with interesting painterly facts and funny lines, Portrait of the Artist is an entertaining evening of cabaret theatre with Suffolk at its heart.

Playwright Suzanne Hawkes once again comes up with a great idea and applies rigorous standards of research, to bring her audience a series of dramatic vignettes separated by a carefully selected playlist.

In this case, bearing in mind the production fastens on famous artists, perhaps it should be called a play palette - as the songs, performed by Paul Stone, Stephanie Stoddart and Dennis Bowron was about as colourful as it is possible to get - Back to Black, Colours, What a Wonderful World (Trees of green etc) and many more.

Linking the pieces is a painting that might or might not be a JMW Turner − is it a fake or is it the real thing?

Set in The Dolphin pub at Stoke by Nayland, Betty, the landlady (memorably played by Suzanne Hawkes) is one of painter Beryl Cook’s characters. Betty takes on prospective barman Harry who arrives with his “Turner”.

In the course of the evening Suffolk artists turn up at the pub including Maggi Hambling, deliciously portrayed by Jayne Lindill; and Tom Keating, who, in his time painted his own work - plus a raft of original old masters.

We also rewind to the lengthy courtship, mainly by correspondence, of John Constable and the love of his life, Maria Bicknell, excellently played respectively, by Thomas Haigh and Grace Carroll, and along the way, encounter David Hockney, JMW Turner and Vincent Van Gogh’s brother, Theo.

As well as splendid music and sometimes surprising information this was a production with a mostly light and humorous touch with some laugh-out-loud moments. I was especially taken with Paul Pascall’s Max Wall impression (younger readers may need to Google him).

Other stand out moments included Paul Stone singing Don McLean’s Vincent, the keyboard playing and arrangements of Bill Stoddart, and first sight of Betty’s outfit (fishnets, red mini-skirt etc).

I understand there are a few tickets left for Thursday night’s show - it’s well worth a viewing.

LYNNE MORTIMER

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Belle Vue Park is currently closed

Belle Vue in Sudbury is currently closed Picture: TUDOR MORGAN OWEN

What can be done over Orwell Bridge closures and how likely are these measures?

Grafton Way is one of the Ipswich roads to be congested when the Orwell Bridge closes. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Redundancy became an opportunity for Yasmin to follow her dream...

Yasmine Hempstead
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists