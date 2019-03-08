E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New comedy 'improv' group recaptures the spirit of cult TV comedy

PUBLISHED: 18:07 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 30 October 2019

Improv comedy group Insert Laughter Here played a successful gig at The Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Aaron Weight

Improv comedy group Insert Laughter Here played a successful gig at The Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Aaron Weight

Archant

Review: Insert Laughter Here, Hunter Club, Bury St Edmunds, October 25

I didn't know what to expect but then that's the point of improv isn't it - nobody knows what to expect. Sometimes it's hilarious, sometimes it's a bit flat. For this new group in Bury St Edmunds though, the balance was definitely in their favour.

You may also want to watch:

Guided by the director, Aaron Weight, the six performers took turns to play a variety of scenes using suggestions from the audience. For those old enough to remember the brilliant radio/TV series 'Whose Line Is It Anyway' (and if you don't - it's worth looking up) this show uses much the same format.

There was the game where they could only talk in questions, one using quotes from a play, another with lines and stage directions from the crowd, and one where they had to start each sentence in alphabetical order (who would have thought simply remembering the alphabet would have been the hardest part?)

Overall, a very entertaining evening watching blossoming improv comedians who will only get better as they gain experience and grow in confidence.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seven issues for Suffolk voters to look out for in the 2019 General Election

Sandy Martin won in 2017 by moving the discussion away from Brexit - can Labour do that again? Picture by ASHLEY PICKERING

Victim seriously injured after confronting thief who broke into home overnight

A victim has been seriously injured after a burglar tried to gain entry to his home overnight. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Murderer sent back to jail for Facebook insults about terrorism victims

Andrew Harding was jailed for 10 weeks for posting offensive messages about Muslim worshippers killed at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

New comedy ‘improv’ group recaptures the spirit of cult TV comedy

Improv comedy group Insert Laughter Here played a successful gig at The Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Aaron Weight
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists