New comedy 'improv' group recaptures the spirit of cult TV comedy

Improv comedy group Insert Laughter Here played a successful gig at The Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds Photo: Aaron Weight Archant

Review: Insert Laughter Here, Hunter Club, Bury St Edmunds, October 25

I didn't know what to expect but then that's the point of improv isn't it - nobody knows what to expect. Sometimes it's hilarious, sometimes it's a bit flat. For this new group in Bury St Edmunds though, the balance was definitely in their favour.

Guided by the director, Aaron Weight, the six performers took turns to play a variety of scenes using suggestions from the audience. For those old enough to remember the brilliant radio/TV series 'Whose Line Is It Anyway' (and if you don't - it's worth looking up) this show uses much the same format.

There was the game where they could only talk in questions, one using quotes from a play, another with lines and stage directions from the crowd, and one where they had to start each sentence in alphabetical order (who would have thought simply remembering the alphabet would have been the hardest part?)

Overall, a very entertaining evening watching blossoming improv comedians who will only get better as they gain experience and grow in confidence.