Rulebreakers Rudimental bring rave spirit to Newmarket Nights

PUBLISHED: 15:08 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 27 July 2019

As the sun went down over the July Course, music fans watched Rudimental breaking theruoles on stage Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

As the sun went down over the July Course, music fans watched Rudimental breaking theruoles on stage Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Archant

Fresh from Ibiza, the talented guys from Rudimental were met with a rave like atmosphere at Newmarket Nights last night.

Rudimental brought their trumpet to Newmarket Picture: CHUFF MEDIARudimental brought their trumpet to Newmarket Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

The boys from East London brought their trumpet and a whole load of energy to their DJ Set, which included a mixture of drum and bass classics amongst some of their own hits.

Crowds of racegoers stayed behind to see Rudimental at Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIACrowds of racegoers stayed behind to see Rudimental at Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

You may also want to watch:

Rudimental, who were looking relaxed in beach shorts, smiled throughout their set as they cheekily told the Newmarket crowd they were "ready to break some rules".

Before they took to the stage, I was wondering how a DJ set would go down at 9pm on a Friday evening in sleepy Suffolk - but I needn't have worried.

Encouraging the hot and sweaty crowd to climb on each other's shoulders, the enigmatic band had both young and slightly older (me) jumping up and down to their songs Not Giving in and Feel the Love.

Next week Radio 1 legend Pete Tong will be bringing his club classics to the racecourse, he certainly has a tough act to follow.

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

'I think he would like to go' - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Housing development labelled 'absolute disgrace' during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

