Rulebreakers Rudimental bring rave spirit to Newmarket Nights

As the sun went down over the July Course, music fans watched Rudimental breaking theruoles on stage Picture: CHUFF MEDIA Archant

Fresh from Ibiza, the talented guys from Rudimental were met with a rave like atmosphere at Newmarket Nights last night.

Rudimental brought their trumpet to Newmarket Picture: CHUFF MEDIA Rudimental brought their trumpet to Newmarket Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

The boys from East London brought their trumpet and a whole load of energy to their DJ Set, which included a mixture of drum and bass classics amongst some of their own hits.

Crowds of racegoers stayed behind to see Rudimental at Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA Crowds of racegoers stayed behind to see Rudimental at Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Rudimental, who were looking relaxed in beach shorts, smiled throughout their set as they cheekily told the Newmarket crowd they were "ready to break some rules".

Before they took to the stage, I was wondering how a DJ set would go down at 9pm on a Friday evening in sleepy Suffolk - but I needn't have worried.

Encouraging the hot and sweaty crowd to climb on each other's shoulders, the enigmatic band had both young and slightly older (me) jumping up and down to their songs Not Giving in and Feel the Love.

Next week Radio 1 legend Pete Tong will be bringing his club classics to the racecourse, he certainly has a tough act to follow.