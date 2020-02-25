Rob Brydon's in Colchester this week - Would I Lie To You?

Rob Brydon who is combining stories with song sin his new stand-up show at Colchester's Charter Hall

The Gavin and Stacey star and game show host is bringing his new Songs and Stories show to the region.

Rob Brydon who is appearing in his new show at Colchester's Charter Hall. Photo: Steve Adams Rob Brydon who is appearing in his new show at Colchester's Charter Hall. Photo: Steve Adams

The comedian, singer, actor, presenter and impressionist will be staging a very special evening of toe-tapping tunes, stories and side-splitting laughter.

He will be accompanied by a sensational live band in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of storytelling with a wide range of music from Stephen Sondheim to Rodgers and Hammerstein, Paul Simon to Tom Waits.

This is the first time that Brydon has created a show that includes songs and music as well as his acclaimed wit and comedy. Audiences can expect Rob's usual warmth and humour as well as some of his famed gallery of voices.

Brydon said of his new show: "It will take some people by surprise. There are so many media outlets nowadays that some people might only know me from Gavin & Stacey or Would I Lie To You?. Those people often say to me, 'I didn't know you could sing', and yet I have sung a lot. I hope this show is a very pleasant surprise for audiences."

In 2009 - alongside Ruth Jones, Robin Gibb and Sir Tom Jones - Brydon reached number one in the UK charts with the single Islands in The Stream, in aid of Comic Relief.

Rob Brydon: Songs and Stories is at the Charter Hall, Colchester on Wednesday February 26. Tickets can be purchased by calling the venue on 01206 573948 or by visiting colchester-events.co.uk