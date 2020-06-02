E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Children’s entertainer Robbie James set to launch socially distanced parties

PUBLISHED: 16:42 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 02 June 2020

Children's entertainer Robbie James is planning socially distanced children's parties, featuring Domino the rabbit Picture: ROBBIE JAMES

Robbie James

Suffolk children’s entertainer Robbie James will be among the first in the country to launch socially distanced children’s parties.

Robbie, from Stowmarket, has just started taking bookings for the parties, which he aims to launch from August, subject to coronavirus lockdown being eased further.

He said: “The party has been tailored to suit all social distancing requirements. From what I can see from research, I’m definitely one of the first to do them.

“I have seen some other entertainers on Facebook groups but none from Suffolk.

“It will be a very strange concept at first because kids’ parties are usually quite hectic.”

However, he added: “I’m very confident that everybody at the parties will have just as much fun as they usually would. We are all having to adapt to the modern new way of life.”

Robbie has completed a training course in Covid-19 prevention, to help in organising the new parties.

He said there would be a seating grid, giving each child or family a certain area to stay in.

READ MORE - 20 companies that can make your lockdown birthday special

Parents will also be asked to stay for the party, so they can sit with their child to help maintain social distance.

And he is tweaking the usual party games, so that children do not need to be close together.

“The big finale to my show is Domino the magic rabbit. Usually the children then line up to stroke domino and have a photograph,” Robbie said.

“I have managed to include a way for this to still happen, as well as providing hand sanitiser for the audience members straight after they have met him. Domino will be in his own secluded area and the parents will be able to supervise their own child, one at a time.”

He added: “Just to feel so special on your birthday is a very big thing for children, and I’m so happy and proud to be able to bring a tiny bit of joy to children whilst we come out the other side of the outbreak.”

Parents will be able to cancel or postpone if lockdown restrictions mean a party can’t go ahead on their chosen date.

Robbie is also currently running online children’s magic courses and performing Barnsley’s fun house. an interactive online show, from the Stonham Barns theatre every Saturday morning.

For details, visit @RobbieJamesEntertainer on Facebook.

READ MORE - How parents made lockdown birthdays special

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

