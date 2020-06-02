Children’s entertainer Robbie James set to launch socially distanced parties

Children's entertainer Robbie James is planning socially distanced children's parties, featuring Domino the rabbit

Suffolk children’s entertainer Robbie James will be among the first in the country to launch socially distanced children’s parties.

Youngsters at one of Robbie James's previous parties, before social distancing

Robbie, from Stowmarket, has just started taking bookings for the parties, which he aims to launch from August, subject to coronavirus lockdown being eased further.

He said: “The party has been tailored to suit all social distancing requirements. From what I can see from research, I’m definitely one of the first to do them.

“I have seen some other entertainers on Facebook groups but none from Suffolk.

“It will be a very strange concept at first because kids’ parties are usually quite hectic.”

Children's entertainer Robbie James from Stowmarket is preparing to hold socially distanced chldren's parties

However, he added: “I’m very confident that everybody at the parties will have just as much fun as they usually would. We are all having to adapt to the modern new way of life.”

Robbie has completed a training course in Covid-19 prevention, to help in organising the new parties.

He said there would be a seating grid, giving each child or family a certain area to stay in.

Parents will also be asked to stay for the party, so they can sit with their child to help maintain social distance.

And he is tweaking the usual party games, so that children do not need to be close together.

“The big finale to my show is Domino the magic rabbit. Usually the children then line up to stroke domino and have a photograph,” Robbie said.

“I have managed to include a way for this to still happen, as well as providing hand sanitiser for the audience members straight after they have met him. Domino will be in his own secluded area and the parents will be able to supervise their own child, one at a time.”

He added: “Just to feel so special on your birthday is a very big thing for children, and I’m so happy and proud to be able to bring a tiny bit of joy to children whilst we come out the other side of the outbreak.”

Parents will be able to cancel or postpone if lockdown restrictions mean a party can’t go ahead on their chosen date.

Robbie is also currently running online children’s magic courses and performing Barnsley’s fun house. an interactive online show, from the Stonham Barns theatre every Saturday morning.

For details, visit @RobbieJamesEntertainer on Facebook.

