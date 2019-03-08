Partly Cloudy

Classic rockers Magnum looking to whip up a storm at The Apex

PUBLISHED: 13:51 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 23 May 2019

Classic rockers Magnum are performing at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on June 11 2019 Photo: Magnum

Classic rockers Magnum are performing at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on June 11 2019 Photo: Magnum

Archant

Rock legends Magnum are looking to bring down the house when they play The Apex in Bury St Edmunds at the beginning of June.

Magnum, who were regular visitors to the Top 40 of both the singles and album charts in the 1980s and '90s, came together in the Midlands in the mid-Seventies and released their debut album 'Kingdom Of Madness' in 1978, followed by 'Magnum II' in 1979 and their first live album 'Marauder' in 1980. During this period they toured relentlessly with the likes of Def Leppard, Blue Oyster Cult and Judas Priest.

Their 'Chase The Dragon' album, released in 1982, was the first to enter the Top 20, and was accompanied by a sold out UK tour. 1983's 'The Eleventh Hour', 1985's 'On A Storyteller's Night' and 1986's 'Vigilante' album (produced by Queen's Roger Taylor) all fared similarly well but it was 1988's 'Wings Of Heaven' LP which really broke the band into the mainstream, going gold, breaching the top 5 of the UK chart and spawning three top 30 singles - 'Days Of No Trust', Start Talkin' Love' and 'It Must Have Been Love'.

Tours and top 10 albums continued to appear throughout the early years of the '90s until the release of 1994's 'Rock Art'. This was supposed to be the end of the road. After an extensive farewell tour Magnum were going to call it a day.

The band split, went their separate ways but the lure of life as a touring and recording unit brought them back together in the summer of 2001.

The release of 'Breath Of Life' in February 2002 announced that Magnum were back and they continue to record and tour ever since.

Classic Rock magazine's Philip Wilding reviewed Magnum's album, 'saysing: "Latter day Magnum have settled into their respective musical skins, more experimental, more mindful, a better band...The production's lush and dense, the nuances are subtle and understated, and they can still take a tilt at Radio 2 playlists in songs like 'Wild Angels'... Everything here feels denser and more thought out...and Magnum are all the better for it."

Magnum will be at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, on Tuesday June 11. Tickets can be booked by calling 01284 758000 or going online at www.theapex.co.uk/whats-on/

