Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

The Coronation Street actor who plays Roy Cropper has been spotted posing with fans at a popular Suffolk tea room.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Soap star David Neilson, who is best-known for running 'Roy's Rolls cafe' in the ITV show's fictional Victoria Street, swapped Weatherfield for Lavenham this week.

On Monday, February 3 the 70-year-old actor - who has spent more than 25 years on our screens - was pictured smiling with employees at the Lavenham Blue Vintage Tea Rooms.

The cafe shared the photos on their Facebook page, saying it was "feeling giddy" over the soap star's surprise visit.

The pictures show David wearing the tea rooms' trademark pink apron, paired with a notepad and pen - similar to what he often wears in his on-screen role.

Speaking of David and his wife's visit, the cafe said: "Guess who's been moonlighting at Lavenham Blue today! A huge pleasure to welcome 'Roy Cropper' who runs 'Roy's Rolls Cafe' on Coronation Street who was visiting Lavenham with his lovely wife."

David's character Roy has been featured in numerous high-profile story lines since he joined the show in 1995, most notably marrying the first transgender character in a British soap opera, Hayley Patterson.

Hayley and Roy were a much-loved couple on the street before Hayley, who was played by actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, was written out of the soap in 2016.

More: Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit