Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

A rum and reggae festival is coming to a venue near you

PUBLISHED: 19:30 26 November 2018

Rum & Reggae Festival set to come to East Anglia in 2019 Picture: RUM AND REGGAE

Rum & Reggae Festival set to come to East Anglia in 2019 Picture: RUM AND REGGAE

Guests will be taken on a journey around the world with carnival dancers, a wide selection of rum, the smoothest selection of reggae music and lots more.

The rum and reggae festival is packed with things to do Picture: RUM AND REGGAEThe rum and reggae festival is packed with things to do Picture: RUM AND REGGAE

The rum and reggae festival is touring the UK and lighting up two destinations in East Anglia.

The event will have a huge selection of rum and multiple stages with talented acts playing the best reggae tunes.

Party goers will be able to attend the festival in Ipswich or Colchester in the new year.

The exciting day out will be at the Ipswich Town Hall on February 16 and at Colchester Charter Hall on March 16.

Will you attend the festival? Picture: RUM AND REGGAEWill you attend the festival? Picture: RUM AND REGGAE

Guests will be able to enjoy special craft rums from all over the world, traditional Caribbean food, steel drum performances, reggae acts and lots more.

Organisers of the event have described it as ‘a colourful and tantalising affair’.

On entry festival goers will be greeted with a welcome rum punch and handed a rum atlas – a pocket-sized guide detailing the selection of hand-picked rums available from all corners of the globe.

You are spoilt for choice with the variety of rum with exotic fruits and dark aromatics to well-rounded rum, young blends and reward winning rums.

The festival also features a rum cocktail bar for those wanting a bit of fizz to their drink and a Cubanisto beer bar.

Attendees will be able to capture memorable festival moments in the free photo booth.

Tickets are £13.99 and can be bought here.

Topic Tags:

DanceEast premieres modern Snow White for the MeToo age

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

Contemporary ballet director Holly Noble is premiering a new take on the Snow White legend at DanceEast this weekend. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to her about the contemporary concerns reflected in the timeless story

West End smash-hit We Will Rock You coming to Ipswich

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Louisa Baldwin
We Will Rock You

Get ready to rock in 2019 as the much-loved musical based on the music of Queen is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

Ad Feature Bury’s theatre director explores what makes a great Christmas panto

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

There’s something special about a well-performed pantomime. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Karen Simpson, from Bury Theatre Royal, about what makes this great theatrical tradition so successful

Video Dreamboys, Ipswich Regent review: ‘Definitely not for the faint-hearted’

Monday, November 19, 2018 Rachel Edge
Dreamboys on stage. Picture: @Dreamboys

It’s safe to say that the Dreamboys received a grand reception at the Regent theatre in Ipswich on Friday night.

Review: David O’Doherty, Ipswich Corn Exchange Friday, November 16 2018

Friday, November 16, 2018 Jason Noble
Irish comedian and author David O'Doherty Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From rambling stories about dispensing sockfulls of change into an ATM to regaling the vagaries of living with a jazz musician, Irish funnyman David O’Doherty’s latest bonkers brand of comedy proved a hit.

The 2018 Panto Guide: What’s playing in Suffolk and Essex

Friday, November 16, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

With the Christmas season now almost upon us, our theatres are dusting down their stock of bad jokes, readying themselves for two months of festive fun. Arts editor Andrew Clarke casts an eye over the pantomimes seeking to entertain us this year

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

Thursday, November 15, 2018 Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Opinion Review: Ross Noble’s El Hablador, Ipswich Regent – Expect sore ribs, aching cheeks and absolute nonsense

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Emily Townsend
Comedian Ross Noble performed at the Ipswich Regent theatre tonight Picture: JOHN MCMURTRIE

When you watch a comedian like Ross Noble, you’ve got to expect the unexpected.

Sir Ian McKellen is to bring Gandalf and Shakespeare to Suffolk on birthday tour

Friday, November 9, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Sir Ian McKellen who is celebrating his 80th birthday by touring the nation's regional theatres including stops at the New Wolsey, Ipswich, Colchester Mercury and Bury Theatre Royal. Photo: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Acting legend Sir Ian McKellen is touring the region next celebrating his 80th birthday and raising money for regional theatre. Arts editor Andrew Clarke finds out more about this ‘must-see’ event

Most read

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Breaking News Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jury set to be sworn in for Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24