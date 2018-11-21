A rum and reggae festival is coming to a venue near you

Guests will be taken on a journey around the world with carnival dancers, a wide selection of rum, the smoothest selection of reggae music and lots more.

The rum and reggae festival is touring the UK and lighting up two destinations in East Anglia.

The event will have a huge selection of rum and multiple stages with talented acts playing the best reggae tunes.

Party goers will be able to attend the festival in Ipswich or Colchester in the new year.

The exciting day out will be at the Ipswich Town Hall on February 16 and at Colchester Charter Hall on March 16.

Guests will be able to enjoy special craft rums from all over the world, traditional Caribbean food, steel drum performances, reggae acts and lots more.

Organisers of the event have described it as ‘a colourful and tantalising affair’.

On entry festival goers will be greeted with a welcome rum punch and handed a rum atlas – a pocket-sized guide detailing the selection of hand-picked rums available from all corners of the globe.

You are spoilt for choice with the variety of rum with exotic fruits and dark aromatics to well-rounded rum, young blends and reward winning rums.

The festival also features a rum cocktail bar for those wanting a bit of fizz to their drink and a Cubanisto beer bar.

Attendees will be able to capture memorable festival moments in the free photo booth.

Tickets are £13.99 and can be bought here.