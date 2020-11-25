Sarah Millican brings new tour ‘Bobby Dazzler’ to Colchester in 2021

Sarah Millican is bringing her new tour Bobby Dazzler to Colchester next year Photo: Sarah Millican Archant

Geordie comedian Sarah Millican is heading south and is bringing her new stand-up show ‘Bobby Dazzler’ to Colchester’s Charter Hall next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since winning the 2008 Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for her debut solo show, Sarah Millican’s Not Nice, Sarah has rapidly-established herself as a household name regularly appearing on top comedy TV shows including QI, Mock the Week, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Big Fat Quiz and Live at the Apollo.

You may also want to watch:

Now, Sarah Millican is to make her debut appearance at Colchester’s Charter Hall on Thursday November 4, 2021

In this, her sixth international tour, Sarah will reveal ‘what happens when your mouth seals shut, trying to lose weight but only losing the tip of your finger, a surprisingly funny smear test, and how truly awful a floatation tank can be. Sarah says she has spent the last year writing jokes and growing her backside. She can’t wait to get back on the road and make you laugh.

Colchester Events will open general ticket sales from 10am on Friday November 27, 2020 on their website.

Subscribers to ‘Colchester Events E-News’ can secure pre-sale tickets from 10am on Thursday November 26 2020. To sign-up visit the Colchester Events website: