SAS: Who Dares Win star Ant Middleton bringing new tour to Ipswich

Ant Middleton Archant

SAS veteran turned TV star Ant Middleton is coming to Ipswich with his new Mind Over Muscle tour in 2019.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ant Middleton attending the National Television Awards 2018 held at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images Ant Middleton attending the National Television Awards 2018 held at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Ant is best known as the chief instructor on hit Channel 4 show SAS: Who Dares Wins which puts British men through their paces to see if they could pass the SAS selection test.

The ex-special forces hero is set to kick off his 2019 Mind Over Muscle Tour at the Ipswich Regent on Monday, April 1 and will take the audience on a ‘motivational journey of self-help and discovery’.

He will also give behind-the-scenes insight into his recent SAS series and Everest challenge which will be shown on Channel 4 in an hour-long documentary on Sunday, November 11.

Ant said: “I am so excited to take my brand new show on the road in 2019.

“I want to bring my recent journeys to life and show how mental strength can help overcome huge challenges.

READ MORE: This is what you can expect when The Dreamboys come to Ipswich

“The mind is stronger than muscle and I promise to take audiences on an incredible journey.”

Ant was born in Portsmouth and raised in rural France where he set his sights on a career in the armed forces.

After serving in the 9 Parachute Squadron RE and the Royal Marines, Ant joined the special boat service in 2008 where he served for four years as a sniper.

His other shows have included ‘Mutiny’, which recreated Captain William Bligh’s journey after the infamous ‘Mutiny on the Bounty’, and leading a team of engineers building a vehicle in extreme environments on ‘Escape’.

Tickets to the 20-date tour go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 9 at 10am.