The Southwold Sausage Dog walk was hit by rain in October - but is returning this weekend Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Hundreds of dachshund owners will be heading for the coast to take part in the Southwold Sausage Walk, Round Two - and hoping for good weather after the event was rained off last month.

The Southwold Sausage Dog walk was hit by extreme weather in October Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD The Southwold Sausage Dog walk was hit by extreme weather in October Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

The event is taking place on Saturday, November 23. Organiser Laura Baggott said: "We are super-excited and can't wait to see everyone!"

They previously attempted to hold the walk on October 6, but strong winds and torrential rain made it impossible to go ahead.

However, more than 150 four-legged friends and their owners kept themselves entertained in Southwold Pier's cafe.

The Southwold Sausage Dog walk relocated to Southwold Pier Cafe due to the extreme weather. Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD The Southwold Sausage Dog walk relocated to Southwold Pier Cafe due to the extreme weather. Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Money raised from this weekend's event will go to support the charity Dedicated to Dachshunds, which helps dogs with intervertebral disc disease (IVDD).

Laura founded the walk in 2017 to raise funds for dog charities. Her own pet, Percy, was diagnosed with IVDD in June last year and was left paralysed. Over the past year, he has learned to walk again and is now living as normal a life as he can.

Dogs and owners will meet in the Harbour Quay East Car Park at 10.30am.

As well as the walk to the pier, there will be a range of stalls. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.