Suffolk Show 2019: From sausages to gin, amazing range of food and drink on offer at show

Delyth Owen from Adnams

A huge range of food and drink is available to try and buy at this year's Suffolk Show - from locally-made sausages and crisps to flavoured fudges and gins.

Angela Scrase from Fairfields Farm Crisps

Producers are taking time to tell customers all about their products, and offering them the chance to taste some unusual new flavours, with street food, artisan specialities and much more.

Adnams Beach Eats Hut and Bar Area, including a large sandy "beach" where children can play and relax, was proving popular with all ages. The Southwold-based brewer also has several other stands around the show, including a sustainability talk area.

Events manager James Golding said: "One of our newest products is Wild Wave cider, made with English apples and champagne yeast. We have also got our classic Ghost Ship, and the 0.5 proof version for drivers."

The Adnams Food and Drink Experience includes more than 75 stalls, and you can also see chefs at the Cookery Theatre.

Nicola Farrow, Tony Tuite and Helen Slack from Powters

On the first day, sizzling sausages were drawing customers to the Powters stand. The artisan butchers, based in Newmarket, were offering their original Newmarket Pig sausages, as well as other varieties.

Tristan Powter said: "Our sausages are all locally produced and it's great to bring them to our customers at the show."

Powters are also serving hot dogs from their own airstream trailer, including cider, ale, Spanish and gluten-free varieties.

Another savoury delicacy on sale is Fairfields Farm Crisps, which are made at Robert and Laura Strathern's family farm. Laura was accompanied by children Angus and Immy, and said: "It's a real family business - they helped me set up yesterday!"

She added: "We are local, based in Colchester, and we really enjoy coming to the show."

Suppliers making their show debut include Hush Hush Chefs with its artisan bakery goods, The New England Boar Company and its woodland-reared wild boar from Haverhill, and Bacton-based Heart of Suffolk Distillery, one of Suffolk's flourishing artisan gin makers.

For those with a sweeter tooth, Adrian Turner of Yum Yum Tree Fudge, based at Thurston near Bury St Edmunds, already had a queue building up to sample their artisan fudge soon after the show opened.

"It's great to be at the show," he said, adding, "We aim to make the UK's best-quality fudge, with less sugar than the usual kind." He said all the sugar they use is British, but they also keep sugar content to a mimimum, replacing it with a natural sweetener derived from birch trees.

Linden Lady chocolates, from Colchester, is also offering sweet treats. Proprietor Caroline King said: "These are all our most beautiful chocolates, including salted caramel and chocolate ginger. We are traditional chocolatiers, and it's a happy experience to make them and bring them to the Suffolk Show."

A well-known name, Wilkin & Sons of Tiptree, have not only brought their jams and marmalades, but also their newer products such as strawberry, rhubarb, raspberry and damson gin liqueurs. They are also offering their cocktail conserves - jams with a touch of alcohol, including flavours like pina colada and Bucks Fizz. "The flavours with alcohol seem to have taken off," Tanya Harvey said.

Raspberry-flavoured gins are also available from Pinkster Gin, based in Cambridge, as well as gin jam.

Another unusual product is Biltong, a dried lean beef snack made to a South African recipe, available from Krugers Biltong. "It's a very healthy snack," said Kitty Kruger, who was there with her husband, Jaco.