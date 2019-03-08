E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Stonham Barns stages a Saxon and Viking Festival this weekend to celebrate start of half term

PUBLISHED: 15:22 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 15 October 2019

A Viking re-enactment group will be part of the Saxon and Viking festival at Stonham Barns Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

A Viking re-enactment group will be part of the Saxon and Viking festival at Stonham Barns Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Archant

Suffolk has a long association with the Saxons and this weekend Stonham Barns is staging a living history event which will allow visitors to get up and close and personal with these larger-than-life raiders

Saxons and Viking boat burning ceremony at the festival Stonham barns Picture: Barry PullenSaxons and Viking boat burning ceremony at the festival Stonham barns Picture: Barry Pullen

The legends of Asgard and the spirit of Beowulf will be much in evidence at Stonham Barns this weekend as they host a Saxon and Viking Festival stuffed full of tall tales of exploration, battles and conquest.

There will be over 15 different re-enactment groups from around the country which will descend on the Stonham Barns Showground creating a living history camp devoted to the Viking and Saxon period - referred to as The Dark Ages.

These different groups will give an insight into the way of life of Viking and Saxon culture. You will come across cooking, weaving, leathercraft, woodwork, blacksmithing, herbalists, Saga storytelling and rune reading.

Visitors will be able to try some 'have a go sessions' such as archery and axe throwing. All handled under supervision by certified instructors. There will also be a Holmgang - a Norse duelling tournament, Glima - Viking wrestling, fire dancing and a hawk flying display by The Suffolk Owl Sanctuary.

A Viking re-enactment group will be part of the Saxon and Viking festival at Stonham Barns Picture: ARCHANTA Viking re-enactment group will be part of the Saxon and Viking festival at Stonham Barns Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Re-enactment displays and battles will take place in the show ring from noon finishing with a Big Battle from 5.30pm.

The big outside finale of the day will take place at 6.30pm with a torchlight parade followed by the fantastic spectacle of a Viking ceremonial boat burning at 6.45pm.

In The Barn there will be activities taking place throughout the day including screenings of classic Hollywood films The Vikings with Kirk Douglas and The Longships with Richard Widmark, local interest Dark Age films, talks on weaving, way of life, demos and crafts, live folk music and children's activities including face painting and shield, sword and helmet making with cardboard.

The bar will be open from noon through to the event finish at 8pm.

Refreshments, barbeque, hot food and drinks will be available throughout the day.

The Saxon and Viking Festival is at Stonham Barns, near Stowmarket, on Saturday from noon until 8pm. Entrance tickets are £10.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk finance boss quits after row over county council tax bills

Suffolk county councillor Richard Smith Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Firm axed from troubled GP surgery ‘sorry’ after safety concerns revealed

Giles Watling, MP for Clacton, has been campaigning for better services at four GP surgeries in Essex Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS/HOUSE OF COMMONS

Fall in hate crime tainted by rise in abuse based on sexual orientation in Suffolk

War of the WAGS: what we missed

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy (right) Photo: Peter Byrne, Ian West/PA Wire

Aldeburgh floods: what washout at the rectory has taught James Marston

James says the flood have taught him to be thankful
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists