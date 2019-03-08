Have you got what it takes to brave Scaresville? The UK's best Halloween experience

Scaresville is returning for it's 13 year, and is promised to be the biggest and scariest yet Picture: SCARESVILLE Scaresville

Once a year a mysterious haunted village emerges from the land of the dead in time for Halloween. Are you ready to take on the Scaresville challenge?

The nights are drawing in. There is a nip in the air as the sun goes down and, as people gather in the local pub, clustered round the open fire, the conversation turns to Scaresville.

What is Scaresville? Scaresville is a haunted village that mysteriously appears in the grounds of Kentwell Hall every October.

Locals whisper tales of an old village that appears in the darkest corner of Suffolk every year. Is it real or imagined?

Ghosts, ghouls and other creatures stalk the night and are said to be able to cross through from the Other Side. They talk of it as a Haunted Village. They call it Scaresville. Some say these are just stories, others won't say anything at all - but the question remains are the good people of Suffolk brave enough to face their demons and investigate?

This award winning live action immersive experience will give visitors an evening's entertainment not found anywhere else in this mortal realm.

Unfairground entertainers will prepare you for the adventure of a lifetime, an evening of screams and laughter. As you cross over into a twilight world, where reality and imagination merge, you will encounter thrills, spills, scares and dares as you progress on your journey to the Otherside. Visitors are warned to watch out for the unexpected and the undead as you traverse the woods, buildings, and parkland of Suffolk's most haunted village.

Can you make it to safety before the village disappears back into Stygian realm from which it emerged?

Having made it back to safety you will be able to recover in the safe surroundings of the town's Bar-baric themed bar.

The number 13 may be unlucky for some, but not for Scaresville as this is the 13th year the event has been run at Kentwell Hall and they are looking to make it bigger, badder and better than ever.

Rebekah Phillips, director of Scaresville, said that this year really will be The Year of Fear. "Our hugely talented team at Scaresville have been perfecting how to make people laugh, and cry(!) for the last 12 years and we can't wait to scare the living daylights out of people again.

"Every year, the Scaresville team devises new ways to scare and entertain people, with visitors coming from all over England for the experience."

Scaresville's 2019 event will be running nightly from Wednesday October 2 to Saturday November 2.

Last year the event was recognised as 'Best in the UK' at the industry's 2018 SCARE awards.

Kentwell's owner, Patrick Phillips says: "Where Scaresville feels different to other events is in the sheer volume of different experiences. The scenes come thick and fast and it is impossible to second guess what is coming next. From dark rooms to circus clowns through to pitch black mazes, and massive set pieces, the attraction throws just about every scare technique at the guests. It really is a whole hour of live action Halloween fun."

Scaresville opens next week and runs from October 2 to November 2 2019. Find out more and book tickets at www.scaresville.co.uk