Real ale, Prosecco, music and ‘dude food’ at Beertopia festival

Beer being served at last year's Beertopia festival at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall Picture: MILSOM HOTELS Milsom Hotels

Dance to live music and enjoy craft beers, Prosecco and “dude food” at the Beertopia Festival in Kesgrave this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Enjoying last year's beer festival at Milsoms Kesgrave Picture: MILSOM HOTELS Enjoying last year's beer festival at Milsoms Kesgrave Picture: MILSOM HOTELS

The event is due to be held in The Hangar at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall from 7pm to 11pm on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23.

Tickets will entitle you to unlimited craft beers and ales. Prosecco will be available for those festival-goers who prefer grapes to hops.

There will also be dancing to live bands. JS & The Lockerbillies are set to perform on both nights, with Frisco Monk appearing on Friday and Robbie Gladwell and Friends on Saturday.

Marketing manager Sue Bunting said: “We have been running Beertopia festivals for several years at the Talbooth in Dedham, and last year was the first time we did it at Kesgrave.

The Hangar at Kesgrave Hall is the venue for Beertopia Picture: MILSOM HOTELS The Hangar at Kesgrave Hall is the venue for Beertopia Picture: MILSOM HOTELS

“It was such a success and everybody had such a good time that we are doing it again. The Hangar is a great place to have it - it’s an amazingly versatile space.”

Each person attending will receive a glass tankard with a handle, saying “Kesgrave Hall 2019”.

There will be golden, amber and dark craft beers and ales served at the event. Eight beers are new to the event, with just two from last year.

Assistant general manager Sarah Oliver said: “I would say that we have a really varied range of beers. We try and have some trusted favourites from local Brewery Adnams and then a couple of more unknown beers, such as Cosmic Brew from Manchester Brewery JW Lees (in association with Professor Brian Cox).

“We ensure we have beers from all over the UK and a variety of strengths and styles, to ensure all tastes are covered.”

The “dude food”, designed to give energy for the dance floor, includes fish and chips, hog roast, chilli and halloumi with chick peas.

Local beers set to feature are Lighthouse and Ghostship from Adnams, based in Southwold, which are both golden ales.

Other golden beers are Rare Bread Pale from Butcombe of Bristol, Hophead from Darkstar of West Sussex, Story Horse from Box Stream of Wiltshire, and an ale with a TV-inspired name, Peaky Blinder from Saddlers in the West Midlands.

As well as Cosmic Brew, the amber ales include Spitfire from Shephard Neame of Kent and the unusually-named Old Hooky from Hook Norton of Oxfordshire. There will also be Plum Porter from Titanic brewery in Stoke, for those who enjoy a darker beer.

Tickets cost £33 per person. Tickets for Saturday have already nearly sold out, but there are still tickets available for Friday night. For more details, visit the website.