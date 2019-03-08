Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Real ale, Prosecco, music and ‘dude food’ at Beertopia festival

PUBLISHED: 12:53 11 March 2019

Beer being served at last year's Beertopia festival at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall Picture: MILSOM HOTELS

Beer being served at last year's Beertopia festival at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall Picture: MILSOM HOTELS

Milsom Hotels

Dance to live music and enjoy craft beers, Prosecco and “dude food” at the Beertopia Festival in Kesgrave this month.

Enjoying last year's beer festival at Milsoms Kesgrave Picture: MILSOM HOTELSEnjoying last year's beer festival at Milsoms Kesgrave Picture: MILSOM HOTELS

The event is due to be held in The Hangar at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall from 7pm to 11pm on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23.

Tickets will entitle you to unlimited craft beers and ales. Prosecco will be available for those festival-goers who prefer grapes to hops.

There will also be dancing to live bands. JS & The Lockerbillies are set to perform on both nights, with Frisco Monk appearing on Friday and Robbie Gladwell and Friends on Saturday.

Marketing manager Sue Bunting said: “We have been running Beertopia festivals for several years at the Talbooth in Dedham, and last year was the first time we did it at Kesgrave.

The Hangar at Kesgrave Hall is the venue for Beertopia Picture: MILSOM HOTELSThe Hangar at Kesgrave Hall is the venue for Beertopia Picture: MILSOM HOTELS

“It was such a success and everybody had such a good time that we are doing it again. The Hangar is a great place to have it - it’s an amazingly versatile space.”

Each person attending will receive a glass tankard with a handle, saying “Kesgrave Hall 2019”.

There will be golden, amber and dark craft beers and ales served at the event. Eight beers are new to the event, with just two from last year.

Assistant general manager Sarah Oliver said: “I would say that we have a really varied range of beers. We try and have some trusted favourites from local Brewery Adnams and then a couple of more unknown beers, such as Cosmic Brew from Manchester Brewery JW Lees (in association with Professor Brian Cox).

“We ensure we have beers from all over the UK and a variety of strengths and styles, to ensure all tastes are covered.”

The “dude food”, designed to give energy for the dance floor, includes fish and chips, hog roast, chilli and halloumi with chick peas.

Local beers set to feature are Lighthouse and Ghostship from Adnams, based in Southwold, which are both golden ales.

Other golden beers are Rare Bread Pale from Butcombe of Bristol, Hophead from Darkstar of West Sussex, Story Horse from Box Stream of Wiltshire, and an ale with a TV-inspired name, Peaky Blinder from Saddlers in the West Midlands.

As well as Cosmic Brew, the amber ales include Spitfire from Shephard Neame of Kent and the unusually-named Old Hooky from Hook Norton of Oxfordshire. There will also be Plum Porter from Titanic brewery in Stoke, for those who enjoy a darker beer.

Tickets cost £33 per person. Tickets for Saturday have already nearly sold out, but there are still tickets available for Friday night. For more details, visit the website.

Most Read

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: We might be down but we’re certainly not out!

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fighter jets in near-miss with glider near RAF Lakenheath

Two F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath were involved in the near miss with a glider. Pictures: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: We might be down but we’re certainly not out!

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fighter jets in near-miss with glider near RAF Lakenheath

Two F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath were involved in the near miss with a glider. Pictures: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Strong gusts set to shake region early as weather warning for wind extended

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England Picture: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/PA WIRE

Lakenheath FC celebrate a record-breaking victory

Lakenheath manager, Ben Cowling

Kings of Anglia - West Brom positives, Ipswich Town five-a-side teams and summer sales

Jon Nolan scored for Ipswich at West Brom on Saturday
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists