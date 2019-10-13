E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Armed police to patrol Bury Christmas Fayre for third year

13 October, 2019 - 19:00
A previous Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre Picture: ARCHANT

A previous Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre Picture: ARCHANT

Armed police will once again be on patrol at the hugely popular Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre, organisers have confirmed.

The event attracts in the region of 125,000 people Picture: ARCHANTThe event attracts in the region of 125,000 people Picture: ARCHANT

As with the last two years, a range of security measures - including armed officers - will be in force at the four-day event, which annually attracts around 125,000 people.

The award-winning fayre is now in its 18th year, with more than 300 stalls situated around the historic town centre, along with live music, fireworks and children's entertainment.

New this year, the Buttermarket area will be open on the first day of the festival - Thursday, November 21 - with a mix of regular market traders as well as a selection of food and drink stalls.

Organisers West Suffolk Council said "there is no evidence of any specific threat" but similar precautions to other large events in the UK will be taken.

Armed police will once again attend the event, organisers have confirmed Picture: ARCHANTArmed police will once again attend the event, organisers have confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: "Visitors to the Christmas Fayre may notice a range of physical security measures including barrier systems and bollards, similar to last year's fayre.

You may also want to watch:

"Police, including armed police, will once again be providing a vigilant eye over the fayre. The police work closely with us and we are thankful for their continuing support.

"We encourage visitors to say hello to officers and give them your support as they support our communities and help people enjoy this great family friendly event."

The Christmas Fayre is one of the largest in the country Picture: ARCHANTThe Christmas Fayre is one of the largest in the country Picture: ARCHANT

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "As always, we are looking forward to policing the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre once again this year.

"As we did last year we will have uniformed (armed and unarmed), plain clothed patrols and police dogs on site, who will be working to keep everyone safe and make sure they have a great time.

"We will be deploying a range of highly skilled and specially trained officers who will be working close with security staff to keep an eye on the site to maintain a crime-free event.

"We also ask you the public to remember you also have a key role to play in help keeping yourself and the event safe. If you see anything unusual, trust your instincts and immediately call security on 01284 758008 or 01284 758009, the police on 101 or 999 depending on urgency."

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre takes place from Thursday, November 21 to Sunday, November 24.

For more information, visit the website

Most Read

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of £2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Pub attack pair jailed for ‘disgraceful’ attack on woman in front of child

Andrew Hay and Fay Clerkin were jailed for 16 months for attacking a woman, in front of her nine-year-old child, in the beer garden of a Suffolk pub Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of £2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Pub attack pair jailed for ‘disgraceful’ attack on woman in front of child

Andrew Hay and Fay Clerkin were jailed for 16 months for attacking a woman, in front of her nine-year-old child, in the beer garden of a Suffolk pub Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

262ft crane needed to finish mammoth scaffolding at Ickworth

The completed scaffolding at Ickworth Picture: NATIONAL TRUST/JEMMA FINCH

Armed police to patrol Bury Christmas Fayre for third year

A previous Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre Picture: ARCHANT

Driver caught speeding on A11 after clocking 115mph

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team caught a motorist driving at 115mph on the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists