Armed police to patrol Bury Christmas Fayre for third year

A previous Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Armed police will once again be on patrol at the hugely popular Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre, organisers have confirmed.

The event attracts in the region of 125,000 people

As with the last two years, a range of security measures - including armed officers - will be in force at the four-day event, which annually attracts around 125,000 people.

The award-winning fayre is now in its 18th year, with more than 300 stalls situated around the historic town centre, along with live music, fireworks and children's entertainment.

New this year, the Buttermarket area will be open on the first day of the festival - Thursday, November 21 - with a mix of regular market traders as well as a selection of food and drink stalls.

Organisers West Suffolk Council said "there is no evidence of any specific threat" but similar precautions to other large events in the UK will be taken.

Armed police will once again attend the event, organisers have confirmed

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: "Visitors to the Christmas Fayre may notice a range of physical security measures including barrier systems and bollards, similar to last year's fayre.

"Police, including armed police, will once again be providing a vigilant eye over the fayre. The police work closely with us and we are thankful for their continuing support.

"We encourage visitors to say hello to officers and give them your support as they support our communities and help people enjoy this great family friendly event."

The Christmas Fayre is one of the largest in the country

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "As always, we are looking forward to policing the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre once again this year.

"As we did last year we will have uniformed (armed and unarmed), plain clothed patrols and police dogs on site, who will be working to keep everyone safe and make sure they have a great time.

"We will be deploying a range of highly skilled and specially trained officers who will be working close with security staff to keep an eye on the site to maintain a crime-free event.

"We also ask you the public to remember you also have a key role to play in help keeping yourself and the event safe. If you see anything unusual, trust your instincts and immediately call security on 01284 758008 or 01284 758009, the police on 101 or 999 depending on urgency."

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre takes place from Thursday, November 21 to Sunday, November 24.

For more information, visit the website