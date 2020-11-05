E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk-based Shake Festival hosts all-star reading of The Tempest

PUBLISHED: 17:21 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 05 November 2020

Geraldine James and her fellow actors conducting a rehearsal for The Tempest over Zoom Photo: Jenny Hall

Geraldine James and her fellow actors conducting a rehearsal for The Tempest over Zoom Photo: Jenny Hall

Archant

The Suffolk-based Shake Festival has announced a star-studded reading of The Tempest by William Shakespeare, which will be performed on Zoom on November 19 at 7.30pm.

The Tempest is believed to have been written between 1610-11 and is considered to be his last play written without a collaborator. Scholars have suggested that Prospero, the magician is Shakespeare and his renunciation of magic is a metaphor for Shakespeare’s retirement from the stage.

This virtual reading will be directed by Jenny Hall, who once played Miranda in The Tempest at the National Theatre, directed by her father Sir Peter Hall.

You may also want to watch:

Geraldine James as Prospero and Rebecca Hall as Ariel lead a cast of young stars of TV and film, including Lauryn Canny, Amesh Edireweera, Antonio Aakeel and Aidan Cheng. Olivier Award nominee Robert Hands reads Sebastian, and Wendy Morgan, Tim Fitzhigham and David Sibley are also among the top-flight cast.

Jenny Hall said: “This beautiful, jewel-like play has dark subjects at its core - the abuse of power and enslavement - as well as dealing with issues of nature verses nurture. It feels startlingly apt to read it together, in these intense times.”

The Shake Festival, a new multi-disciplinary Shakespeare festival, was inaugurated in Suffolk in 2019, when it featured Dame Harriet Walter, Professor Grace Ioppolo and playwright Ian Kelly, among others.

Audiences can watch the Zoom reading by booking a ticket at the box office website www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-tempest-shake-festival Tickets cost £10 per household.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Unviable’ pub which closed due to Covid-19 to be turned into home

The Plough and Fleece Inn could become a home if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Can I move house during the second lockdown?

The housing market will remain open during the second national lockdown. A woman walks past Savills in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

LOOK: How do our town centres compare on day one of coronavirus lockdown?

Bury St Edmunds on the first day of lockdown 2. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk-based Shake Festival hosts all-star reading of The Tempest

Geraldine James and her fellow actors conducting a rehearsal for The Tempest over Zoom Photo: Jenny Hall

‘Some people have maybe been a little naive... what he does is incredible’ - Lambert’s praise for Hawkins

Paul Lambert has been impressed with Oli Hawkins' start to life at Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS/STEVE WALLER