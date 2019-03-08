Ed sends super-fan Teigan a 'perfect' surprise

Teigan Bayliss was excited to recieve surprise gifts from Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran Picture: TONY BAYLISS

Ed Sheeran has lent his support to a Suffolk charity after being inspired by the girl behind it.

From left: Tracey Bayliss, Teigan Bayliss, and their mum Rebecca Bayliss -Tracey and Teigan are massive Ed Sheeran fans Picture: TONY BAYLISS From left: Tracey Bayliss, Teigan Bayliss, and their mum Rebecca Bayliss -Tracey and Teigan are massive Ed Sheeran fans Picture: TONY BAYLISS

The parents of eight-year-old Teigan Bayliss, from Stanningfield, have thanked the singer for donating £500 of memorabilia for them to auction off for their charity - TeiganSmile.

But that's not the only surprise Framlingham's Ed had in store. He also sent Teigan, who has Cerebral Palsy, a signed album and T-shirt.

Sheeran, who has gained a reputation for popping up at weddings and events as a surprise, also hinted he would like to meet Teigan one day soon.

Teigan and her younger sister Tracey are both massive Ed Sheeran fans and love his chart-topping single Perfect.

Dad Tony said Teigan was very excited to receive her surprise from Ed.

Alongside his wife Rebecca, Tony has been planning a festival called TeigyFest 2019, which will raise money for TeiganSmile.

The festival will take place on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 at the Suffolk Academy in Barrow near Bury St Edmunds.

Teigan was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy after she contracted meningitis from neonatal herpes - part of the cold sore virus - which she contracted from a kiss as a newborn baby.