Chantel McGregor to release Bury show as live album

Chantel McGregor will release her Apex show as a live album Picture: SHAWN PEARCE Archant

A blues rock guitarist and singer-songwriter will release her forthcoming Bury St Edmunds show as a live album.

Chantel McGregor, who has been hailed as one of the UK’s most exciting blues rock artists, will perform at The Apex in the town on Friday, March 29.

The talented singer-guitarist has now chosen the popular Bury St Edmunds venue to record her live album.

A guitar prodigy, McGregor won five British Blues Awards in four consecutive years – Young Artist of the Year in 2011, Female Vocalist of the Year in 2012, Female Vocalist and Guitarist of the Year in 2013, and Guitarist of the Year in 2014.

Her latest album ‘Lose Control’ saw an exciting pantheon of rock crescendos and riffs that pleased her devout blues rock fan base, but also displayed a bigger and bolder rock sound with progressive influences.

Chantel McGregor plays at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Friday, March 29 at 8pm. Tickets are £15 advance, £17 on the door, call the box office on 01284 758000 or visit www.theapex.co.uk for more details.