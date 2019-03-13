Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Chantel McGregor to release Bury show as live album

13 March, 2019 - 16:34
Chantel McGregor will release her Apex show as a live album Picture: SHAWN PEARCE

Chantel McGregor will release her Apex show as a live album Picture: SHAWN PEARCE

Archant

A blues rock guitarist and singer-songwriter will release her forthcoming Bury St Edmunds show as a live album.

Chantel McGregor, who has been hailed as one of the UK’s most exciting blues rock artists, will perform at The Apex in the town on Friday, March 29.

The talented singer-guitarist has now chosen the popular Bury St Edmunds venue to record her live album.

A guitar prodigy, McGregor won five British Blues Awards in four consecutive years – Young Artist of the Year in 2011, Female Vocalist of the Year in 2012, Female Vocalist and Guitarist of the Year in 2013, and Guitarist of the Year in 2014.

Her latest album ‘Lose Control’ saw an exciting pantheon of rock crescendos and riffs that pleased her devout blues rock fan base, but also displayed a bigger and bolder rock sound with progressive influences.

Chantel McGregor plays at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Friday, March 29 at 8pm. Tickets are £15 advance, £17 on the door, call the box office on 01284 758000 or visit www.theapex.co.uk for more details.

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 Orwell Bridge REOPENS for evening rush hour

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has re-opened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Rock choir concert raises money for charity scammed out of £10,000

Jo Searle, chief executive of The Bridge Project (third from left) had her head shaved along with four other staff and volunteers at the concert Picture: ALLISON BURKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Man claims home plagued by midnight drone pests

Police are appealing for help finding the person flying drones in Brandon in the middle of the night. PHOTO: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists