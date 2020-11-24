Christmas craft markets will bring some festive magic back into the world

As we emerge out of lockdown, what we need is a touch festive magic to brighten our days and event organiser Hayley Peters is looking to put some sparkle into December with six Christmas Craft Markets.

One of the six Christmas Craft stalls that will be providing distinctive gifts this December Photo: Hayley Peters

Hayley Peters, organiser of the regular ‘Little Makers Market’ at the Unitarian Meeting House in Bury St Edmunds, has teamed up with market traders to not only give the event a festive atmosphere but to also to turn it into a twice weekly event.

She said: “Unfortunately, due to lockdown I have had to cancel nine markets this year. For many makers, the markets represent a huge percentage of their trade for the year, losing the Christmas market this year has meant some traders will be down 60-70% of their trade.

“The great thing with our community is that they are all fighters, we are used to adapting, many of us are mums with young children so we are very in tune with trying to run our businesses while adapting to change.

“Although our traders have managed to negotiate these tough times, they still need that all-important Christmas trade so we have made the bold move to hold the market every Wednesday and every Saturday after the lockdown ends in Bury St Edmunds. It’s a really exciting move which we really hope the local community will get on board with.

“The market has 70 traders with 20 present at each market so each day there will be a different mix of stalls offering our customers a real variety for their Christmas shopping. If you are looking for candles, bath bombs, art work, cards or gift-wrap, we have it all and its all locally made in and around Bury St Edmunds.”

The markets will have their own track and trace code, will be operating a one way system with hand sanitiser supplied and traders in face masks. “It won’t just be a fun place to shop but a safe one. There will also be mince pies and mulled wine on offer.”

The Christmas Little Makers’ Market will be Unitarian Meeting House in Bury St Edmunds every Wednesday and Saturday throughout December.