Popular drama Skylight to hit stage in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 14:05 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 26 August 2019

The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Popular contemporary drama Skylight will hit the stage in Bury St Edmunds in October.

The Theatre Chipping Norton will bring their new production of David Hare's play to the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds for four performances from October 1 to October 3.

Schoolteacher Kyra receives an unexpected visit from her former lover, Tom, a charismatic self-made restaurant tycoon.

Supper bubbles on the stove, a cheap electric heater tries to dispel the cold of a London winter's night and flickers of their former passion rekindle.

As they fall into a battle of opposing politics and mutual desire, is the gap between them too great to be bridged?

Skylight has been a stage hit since its original production at the National Theatre in 1995, and since then it has transferred to the West End and Broadway, won an Olivier Award for Best Play and the New York Drama Critics' Circle award for best foreign play.

Actors that have performed in previous productions include Michael Gambon, Carey Mulligan, Bill Nighy and Lia Williams.

John Terry, director, said: "Skylight is one of the great modern chamber plays - a unique and very watchable mixture of politics and love.

"With just a cast of three it bounces restlessly between being both tender and intimate, and boldly, excitingly political.

"On the one hand it is a personal and incredibly funny account of two people with huge differences of outlook who still love each other.

"On the other hand, it is a big play of ideas that talks about the views and ethics that unite us or divide us, and in particular about how the worlds of business and left-wing liberalism meet and conflict.

"Skylight explores our striving and valiant failures to see life through other people's eyes, it will make you laugh and make you think."

Tickets are on sale at the box office, call 01284 769505, book online at www.theatreroyal.org/shows/skylight/ or visit the theatre in person.

