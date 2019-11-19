E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Sleeping Beauty at the Quay Theatre

PUBLISHED: 12:16 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 19 November 2019

Abi Harper-Rowe and Sarah Harper-Rowe as Princess Aurora and the evil Fairy Distaff in Sleeping Beauty at the Quay Theatre Picture: SUDBURY DRAMATIC SOCIETY

Sudbury Dramatic Society

Pantomime fun returns to the Quay Theatre this Christmas as Sudbury Dramatic Society stages Sleeping Beauty.

Malcolm Hollister, Mark Saberton and Abi Harper-Rowe as the Royal Family in Sleeping Beauty at the Quay Theatre Picture: SUDBURY DRAMATIC SOCIETYMalcolm Hollister, Mark Saberton and Abi Harper-Rowe as the Royal Family in Sleeping Beauty at the Quay Theatre Picture: SUDBURY DRAMATIC SOCIETY

Written by local author Andy Gribben, this version tells the story of a beautiful baby, the Princess Aurora.

Distaff, an evil fairy is enraged at not being invited to the christening and casts a magic spell that on her 18th birthday, Aurora will prick her finger on a spindle and fall into an endless sleep.

This year's production is very much a family affair as there will be three combinations of family members taking part - Annie and son Tom Eddington, mother Sara and daughter Abbi Harpur-Rowe, and Kerys Stephens and niece Jessie Pitts.

Sleeping Beauty starts on Saturday December 14 and runs until Saturday January 4.

This year SDS is also offering a relaxed performance on Sunday December 15 at 11am and Thursday December 19.

These are performances where the lights will remain on and the loud noises and special effects will be limited or taken out altogether.

Full details are available from the Quay Theatre box office on 01787 374745 or online.

