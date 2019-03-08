Snow Patrol to play Ipswich Regent in November

Snow Patrol have announced they are to play the Regent Theatre in Ipswich.

The gig is on November 21 and is good news for fans after the band were forced to pull out of this year's Latitude Festival because one of their members, Jonny McDaid, required emergency surgery.

The Ipswich Regent show is part of the 14-date Reworked tour of the UK and Ireland and will be their only show in East Anglia.

Fans can access early tickets for this tour by preordering the band's forthcoming Reworked album.

This includes three new tracks plus 13 re-worked versions of earlier songs that celebrate the band's 25th anniversary.

The EP includes "reworked" versions of "Crack The Shutters," "Chocolate," and "Open Your Eyes," as well as the previously released new song, "Time Won't Go Slowly."

Snow Patrol have a string of hits to their name, including the 2006 classic Chasing Cars, which in July was announced by music licensing body PPL as the most played song on UK radio of the 21st Century.

Tickets for the Ipswich show go on general sale on Friday September 6 at 10am.

Over a twenty-five year career, Snow Patrol have carved out a unique place for themselves.

Since their 1998 debut, Songs for Polarbears, the band have racked up an impressive number of critical and commercial accolades, including over 17 million global album sales, more than one billion global track streams, five UK Platinum Albums, an Ivor Novello award and have been nominated for a Grammy and Mercury Music Prize.

