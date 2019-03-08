1970s soul night coming to Stonham Barns

Irie J will be at Stonham Barns Picture: STONHAM BARNS Archant

A talented soul artist who has performed with Alexander O’Neal is set to wow crowds at Stonham Barns.

If you have a love for the smooth soul music of the 1970s and want an excuse to dance the night away, then Irie J - who has sung alongside some of the biggest names in music - will be visiting Stonham Barns on March 30.

The star, who has worked with Gwen Dicky, Suzie Quattro and The Commitments, will perform while guests enjoy a two-course meal at the venue.

The top vocalist discovered his talent after listening to Luther Vandross as well as Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley and Will Downing.

The night will start at 6.30pm and finish at approximately 11pm. Tickets cost £30 and there is a fully stocked bar and free parking to take advantage of. To book, call 01449 711901.

