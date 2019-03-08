Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

1970s soul night coming to Stonham Barns

PUBLISHED: 11:40 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 26 March 2019

Irie J will be at Stonham Barns Picture: STONHAM BARNS

Irie J will be at Stonham Barns Picture: STONHAM BARNS

Archant

A talented soul artist who has performed with Alexander O’Neal is set to wow crowds at Stonham Barns.

If you have a love for the smooth soul music of the 1970s and want an excuse to dance the night away, then Irie J - who has sung alongside some of the biggest names in music - will be visiting Stonham Barns on March 30.

The star, who has worked with Gwen Dicky, Suzie Quattro and The Commitments, will perform while guests enjoy a two-course meal at the venue.

The top vocalist discovered his talent after listening to Luther Vandross as well as Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley and Will Downing.

The night will start at 6.30pm and finish at approximately 11pm. Tickets cost £30 and there is a fully stocked bar and free parking to take advantage of. To book, call 01449 711901.

Don’t miss: Will Young to play Ipswich Regent in October

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man jailed for ‘savage’ murder of Colchester coin collector will serve minimum of 30 years

Danny Bostock, aged 32, was found guilty of the murder of Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Days Gone By - Decade of change for one of town’s best-known areas

The start of demolition work on buildings, between St Margarets Plain (foreground) at Old Foundry Road, in February 1936. Picture: DAVID KINDRED'S ARCHIVE

Huws makes long-awaited return from injury as Under 23s host Sheffield Wednesday

Emyr Huws will play for Ipswich Town's Under 23s today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Garnett on Golf: Joy for Thomas Mills School as they head to Woodhall Spa

Thomas Mills High School team (from left) Dominic Rudd, Harry Brinded and George Austin with the John Eaton Shield introduced in memory of the Association treasurer who passed a this year. Photograph: SARAH WILSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists