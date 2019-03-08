E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Amazing new panto to be valuable 'extra attraction in winter months'

PUBLISHED: 11:50 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 25 October 2019

Stars of the upcoming Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime did a walkabout in Southwold. Picture: DENISE BRADY PHOTOGRAPHY

Stars of the upcoming Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime did a walkabout in Southwold. Picture: DENISE BRADY PHOTOGRAPHY

Denise Brady Photoghy

Suffolk's latest pantomime will bring a boost to one of its premier tourist resorts during winter, community leaders have said.

Stars of the upcoming Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime did a walkabout in Southwold. Picture: DENISE BRADY PHOTOGRAPHYStars of the upcoming Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime did a walkabout in Southwold. Picture: DENISE BRADY PHOTOGRAPHY

The newly-refurbished Southwold Arts Centre is hosting a production of Jack and the Beanstalk by GD Creatives between December 22 and 27.

The town has already had the chance to welcome the show's colourful characters, with Southwold mayor Ian Bradbury being among those to pose for photos with the stars of the show.

Mr Bradbury added: "We are pleased to have our own Christmas pantomime in 2019, the company are set to bring a show full of fun for all the family.

"It also gives Southwold an extra attraction during the winter months."

Stars of the upcoming Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime did a walkabout in Southwold. Picture: DENISE BRADY PHOTOGRAPHYStars of the upcoming Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime did a walkabout in Southwold. Picture: DENISE BRADY PHOTOGRAPHY

You may also want to watch:

Will Norton, who plays Jack Trott, said: "I have visited many seaside towns while touring with shows but I have never seen a pier like Southwold's.

"Everything from the animated sign, the water clock to the Under The Pier show just captivated me. It has such an original feel to it but still traditional."

Southwold Arts Centre, at the former St Edmunds Hall, has recently had refurbishments including new raked seating and an up to date sound and lighting system.

Stars of the upcoming Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime did a walkabout in Southwold. Picture: DENISE BRADY PHOTOGRAPHYStars of the upcoming Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime did a walkabout in Southwold. Picture: DENISE BRADY PHOTOGRAPHY

It is currently running a summer theatre program of plays and with the pantomime it is securing its position as an all year round theatre in one of the countries most popular seaside towns.

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk start from only £10.50.

Book online at www.Southwoldarts.org or callthe box office on 01502 722572.

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 reopens for morning traffic following all-day lorry crash closure

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Candidate ‘motivated to run for parliament by what I’ve seen at foodbank’

Mike Beckett, manager of Colchester Foodbank, has been announced as the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Harwich and North Essex. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘A hell of a change... It feels like a football club again’ – Lambert reflects ahead of one-year anniversary

Former Norwich City boss Paul Lambert has built a strong rapport with Ipswich Town fans. Photo: Steve Waller

Amazing new panto to be valuable ‘extra attraction in winter months’

Stars of the upcoming Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime did a walkabout in Southwold. Picture: DENISE BRADY PHOTOGRAPHY

‘I’m really proud of all of them’ – Four Suffolk fighters win world titles in Ireland

The Unit 1 team who returned from representing England at the ISKA World Championships in Cork with gold medals (L-R): Alexa Amos, Hattie Cocksedge, coach Rich Gent, Tamzin Raison and Jess Veal. Picture: UNIT 1 GYM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists