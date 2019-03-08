Amazing new panto to be valuable 'extra attraction in winter months'

Stars of the upcoming Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime did a walkabout in Southwold. Picture: DENISE BRADY PHOTOGRAPHY Denise Brady Photoghy

Suffolk's latest pantomime will bring a boost to one of its premier tourist resorts during winter, community leaders have said.

The newly-refurbished Southwold Arts Centre is hosting a production of Jack and the Beanstalk by GD Creatives between December 22 and 27.

The town has already had the chance to welcome the show's colourful characters, with Southwold mayor Ian Bradbury being among those to pose for photos with the stars of the show.

Mr Bradbury added: "We are pleased to have our own Christmas pantomime in 2019, the company are set to bring a show full of fun for all the family.

"It also gives Southwold an extra attraction during the winter months."

Will Norton, who plays Jack Trott, said: "I have visited many seaside towns while touring with shows but I have never seen a pier like Southwold's.

"Everything from the animated sign, the water clock to the Under The Pier show just captivated me. It has such an original feel to it but still traditional."

Southwold Arts Centre, at the former St Edmunds Hall, has recently had refurbishments including new raked seating and an up to date sound and lighting system.

It is currently running a summer theatre program of plays and with the pantomime it is securing its position as an all year round theatre in one of the countries most popular seaside towns.

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk start from only £10.50.

Book online at www.Southwoldarts.org or callthe box office on 01502 722572.