Restaurants launch special takeaways for Mother’s Day during coronavirus crisis

If you can’t take Mum out for a meal this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, some restaurants and cafes are offering special Mother’s Day takeaway options.

At Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds, Chef-patron Pascal Canevet has created a special three-course menu available to pre-order and collect, or deliver if needed.

He said: “We wanted to do something to support our long-standing customers during this difficult time. Serving good food is our way of caring and sharing friendship, there’s nothing like a good meal to lift your spirits.”

The pre-cooked dishes are freshly prepared using local produce and just need to be reheated and served.

The three-course meal includes home-smoked salmon, lemon, onion and capers; roasted ballotine of guinea fowl and Suffolk chorizo with black olive sauce and Gratin Dauphinois, and Maison Bleue’s Signature dessert, Green apple “Mousse”, with cocoa butter, salted caramel and hazelnuts. It costs £29 and you can order via their Facebook page.

Earsham Street Cafe in Bungay is another offering takeaway meals for mums. It says on its Facebook page: “These difficult times call for some adjustments but that doesn’t mean we can’t still celebrate Mother’s Day.”

For those who prefer not to eat out at present, the cafe is offering an impressive special lunch menu, with the option to arrange delivery.

Dishes include slow-cooked lamb in red wine, garlic and rosemary with butterbean and potato mash; lemon, honey and mustard chicken leg with saute potatoes; slow roasted pork belly on a root vegetable and lentil braise with a spiced apricot compote; or the veggie option of a vegetable and nut roast puff pastry plait with buttered potatoes. Main courses are £8.95 per person.

Desserts, at £3.95 per person, include rich chocolate truffle torte, poached pear and almond frangipane tart, a meringue nest with white chocolate and lemon curd cream, or an orange polenta cake served with roasted rhubarb and Greek yoghurt.

Lavenham Blue Vintage Tea Rooms is also offering “Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea in a Box!”

It says on Facebook: “We will arrange finger sandwiches, cakes, scones, clotted cream, jam and fresh strawberries packaged in a box for you to collect or us to deliver within a five-mile radius of Lavenham on Mother’s Day morning. Pre order before 4pm this Saturday. £15 per person.”

It’s likely other cafes and restaurants in the area will also be offering Mother’s Day meal delivery. Call or check their social media feeds for details, but be aware arrangements may change in the current situation.

