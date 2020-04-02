See luxury Ipswich yacht in new James Bond trailer

Daniel Craig is returning to the role of James Bond in No Time To Die. The latest trailer reveals Bond in action and features an Ipswich-based Spirit yacht which takes Bond around Jamaica. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Archant

Fans of James Bond now have the opportunity to gain their first glimpse of 007's latest outing No Time To Die as the first trailer has just been released.

Daniel Craig is back as Britain's favourite secret agent and as various sequences flash across the screen, we see that Bond is back using an Ipswich-built Spirit yacht, similar to the vessel used in Casino Royale.

Bond is seen relaxing and cruising in the Caribbean, off the coast of Jamaica. Daniel Craig's Bond last used a Spirit yacht to sail up the Grand Canal into Venice accompanied by Eva Green in Casino Royale.

According to Spirit Yachts CEO and head designer Sean McMillan: "She was the first sailing boat to go up the Grand Canal in Venice for 300 years.

Speaking of their current collaboration with 007, he said: "We are delighted to have been included in the official trailer for the new James Bond film No Time To Die, which continues our relationship with the Bond franchise. We can confirm a Spirit 46 was used during filming earlier this year but we are unable to provide further details at this stage. No Time To Die will be released in the UK in early April and we look forward to seeing the full length film."

This latest film is widely believed to be Craig's final outing as 007 and picks up where Spectre, the previous instalment, left off with the return of Lea Seydoux as Madeline Swann. It has been suggested that the plot revolves around her links with a crazed scientist played by Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek.

It has also been revealed that Lashana Lynch plays the female agent who will take over Bond's number. The trailer reveals plenty of action-packed set pieces to whet film fans appetites but for many the most intriguing storylines have been happening off screen.

It's been a much troubled production which has been put back on a couple of occasions following disputes and accidents.

Before the film even had a title Daniel Craig seemed to rule out any return to the series when he told an interviewer that he would rather 'slit his wrists' than return as Bond. Fortunately, he was persuaded to change his mind but the production received another set back two years ago when director Danny Boyle and his writer John Hodge left the movie over what was described at the time as 'creative differences'.

This put the film, which was allegedly almost ready to go, into turn-around. It was sent back for a full scale rewrite, veteran Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade were brought back into the fold and Phoebe Waller-Bridge was persuaded to give their script some Killing Eve sparkle.

When shooting did finally start earlier this year, under the direction of Cary Joji Fukunaga, Craig injured his ankle during a stunt which required surgery putting him out of action for two weeks.

The trailer seems to suggest that after a troubling couple of years James Bond has his mojo back. It certainly looks magnificent and action-packed, let's hope that the story and the dialogue are as sharp as the visuals.

The trailer seems to suggest that the film-makers reflect that the world has moved on since Spectre, the last Bond film, was released in 2015. The political world is edgier, full of suspicion and disinformation. This latest Bond epic seems to be asking: 'Is their room for an old fashioned hero like James Bond in today's fast-paced world?' We all know the answer to that, of course...

The latest James Bond film No Time To Die will be released in cinemas on April 2 2020.