Spitfire will perform flypast at popular event

PUBLISHED: 11:58 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 30 July 2019

A Spitfire will perform a flypast at ElmsFest on Sunday, September 1 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Spitfire flypast is among the many attractions at a popular Suffolk festival - which is hoping to attract around 2,000 people this year.

The third ElmsFest will take place on Sunday, September 1 Picture: ELMSFESTThe third ElmsFest will take place on Sunday, September 1 Picture: ELMSFEST

The third ElmsFest, in Elmswell, near Bury St Edmunds, will take place on Sunday, September 1, and organisers are hoping for the biggest attendance yet at the event.

As well as the Spitfire flypast, there will be live music, including a performance from acclaimed British singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna.

There is also the chance for festival goers to try circus skills such as walking the tightrope, riding unicycles, juggling, plate spinning, and stilts in the interactive Circus Avago workshop.

Visitors can also enjoy weird and wacky bicycles, unicycles, bendy bikes, mini-bikes and mini-tandems through the Wonder Wheelers attraction.

Other attractions include a bouncy castle, fun fair, petting farm, craft stalls along with hot food and a bar.

Chris Wiley, organiser, said: "This is our third and we took over from the Elmswell Autumn Fayre, which ran for 25 years.

"It's grown and grown and we're hoping for around 2,000 people this year.

"We don't find out the exact time of the Spitfire flypast until two or three weeks before but we've got lots to enjoy with live music, the circus workshop and Wonder Wheelers."

ElmsFest will be held at Blackbourne Community Centre, Elmswell, on Sunday, September 1 from midday to 5pm.

Entry is £3 and under 16s are free.

