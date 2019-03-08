Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elmer's Big Parade

Dare you enter spooky new escape room at Stonham Barns?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 July 2019

Stonham Barns at Stonham Aspal. A new Escape Barn is set to launch this weekend. Picture: STONHAM BARNS

Stonham Barns at Stonham Aspal. A new Escape Barn is set to launch this weekend. Picture: STONHAM BARNS

Archant

A new escape room with an eerie twist is being launched at Stonham Barns on Saturday - and medium Derek Acorah has told staff it has strong "psychic energy".

Derek Acorah was appearing at Stonham Barns last weekend and took a look at the new Escape Barn. Picture: CARL HUMPHREYDerek Acorah was appearing at Stonham Barns last weekend and took a look at the new Escape Barn. Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

Robbie James, entertainment manager at Stonham Barns, near Stowmarket, said the Escape Barn was already attracting a lot of interest. "A lot of people have been getting in touch and asking how they can book."

Escape rooms have become hugely popular around the globe, and it is estimated there are now nearly 1,500 around the UK. The idea is that you find yourself trapped, with a group of friends, and have to solve some fiendish puzzles to free yourself.

Players visiting the escape room will find themselves locked in "Mary's Room". Mary is a fictional character who sadly passed away in the 19th century, but many strange things are said to have been reported in room, including people seeing her apparition.

Robbie said: "We wanted to set it in Victorian times, and we have got some original artefacts in there, such as an old tea set and even a bedpan on the wall!

You may also want to watch:

"Derek Acorah appeared here last weekend, and he had a look at the escape room.

"We told him it wasn't really haunted, because it's just in an old shop, but he asked about the artefacts. He said it felt very eerie in there and there was a lot of psychic energy around."

The painting of "Mary" was bought at a car boot sale locally. Robbie said it was actually a portrait of the aunt of the person selling it, who was happy for them to use it in the game.

Players will be taken into the room and see a short video, and then will have 30 minutes to complete a series of puzzles, crack codes and open safes to escape.

Teams of up to four can take part. Players should be aged 12 or over, and children need to be accompanied by an adult.

To book, call Stonham Barns on 01449 711111. You can also find more details by searching for @theescapebarn on Facebook.

Read more - 13 escape rooms to try across Suffolk and north Essex

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Couple found guilty of murdering man before setting flat on fire to cover tracks

Freya Parker-Magowan and Seth Stollery were found guilty or murder by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Amazon at 25: With the high street on its knees should we be more wary of this online giant?

Amazon lockers

Suffolk choir to open BBC radio 2 breakfast show at Latitude

Pop Chorus' performance at Latitude last year was hailed as one of the highlights of the festival Picture: SARA BOWREY

Roofer hits ground running with recycled plastic driveways business

From left, Johnny Pearce, Mark Betts and Tom Stringer of Oltco Picture: GERRY SIMS/BLUEMONKEY MEDIA

Meet the superfit Suffolk veteran who lost half his body weight

Gary Edwards posing with the XXXXXL T-shirt he used to wear Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists