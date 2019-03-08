Dare you enter spooky new escape room at Stonham Barns?

A new escape room with an eerie twist is being launched at Stonham Barns on Saturday - and medium Derek Acorah has told staff it has strong "psychic energy".

Derek Acorah was appearing at Stonham Barns last weekend and took a look at the new Escape Barn. Picture: CARL HUMPHREY Derek Acorah was appearing at Stonham Barns last weekend and took a look at the new Escape Barn. Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

Robbie James, entertainment manager at Stonham Barns, near Stowmarket, said the Escape Barn was already attracting a lot of interest. "A lot of people have been getting in touch and asking how they can book."

Escape rooms have become hugely popular around the globe, and it is estimated there are now nearly 1,500 around the UK. The idea is that you find yourself trapped, with a group of friends, and have to solve some fiendish puzzles to free yourself.

Players visiting the escape room will find themselves locked in "Mary's Room". Mary is a fictional character who sadly passed away in the 19th century, but many strange things are said to have been reported in room, including people seeing her apparition.

Robbie said: "We wanted to set it in Victorian times, and we have got some original artefacts in there, such as an old tea set and even a bedpan on the wall!

"Derek Acorah appeared here last weekend, and he had a look at the escape room.

"We told him it wasn't really haunted, because it's just in an old shop, but he asked about the artefacts. He said it felt very eerie in there and there was a lot of psychic energy around."

The painting of "Mary" was bought at a car boot sale locally. Robbie said it was actually a portrait of the aunt of the person selling it, who was happy for them to use it in the game.

Players will be taken into the room and see a short video, and then will have 30 minutes to complete a series of puzzles, crack codes and open safes to escape.

Teams of up to four can take part. Players should be aged 12 or over, and children need to be accompanied by an adult.

To book, call Stonham Barns on 01449 711111. You can also find more details by searching for @theescapebarn on Facebook.

