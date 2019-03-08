Tabby McTat stage show comes to Bury St Edmunds

Rh�an Mclean, Luke Rees, Paul Hilliar and Oliviere Anneka Gouldbourne will star inTabby McTat 2019 Picture: MARK SENIOR Archant

A stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson's popular children's book Tabby McTat is coming to Bury St Edmunds.

Donaldson's heart-warming story of friendship and loyalty, with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, will be brought to life on stage at the town's Theatre Royal.

Tabby McTat is a busker's cat with the loudest of meows. He sings all day long with his best friend Fred, until one day they get separated. Will they ever find each other?

The show is adapted for the stage by Freckle Productions, whose other acclaimed productions include Zog, Stick Man and Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales.

Tabby McTat has three performances at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday, September 25 at 4pm and Thursday, September 26 at 11am and 2pm. Tickets are on sale at the box office on 01284 769505, book online at www.theatreroyal.org/shows/tabby-mctat-2/ or visit the theatre in person.