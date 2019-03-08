E-edition Read the EADT online edition
West End stars Adam Garcia and Hannah Spearritt looking to create magic with Ipswich Regent panto, Cinderella

PUBLISHED: 16:43 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 13 November 2019

Hannah Spearitt, Cleo Demetriou (Cinderella) and Adam Garcia (Prince Charming) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

And we will all go to the ball - that's if West End star Adam Garcia and pop star turned actress Hannah Spearritt have anything to do with it.

Adam is Prince Charming and Hannah is a kindly Fairy Godmother in the Ipswich Regent panto Cinderella along with panto regulars Mike McClean as Buttons and Wayne Bavin as Baron Hardup.

Paulus from BBC1's All Together Now and Gavin Ashbarry are the Ugly Sisters while CBBC's Cleo Demetriou is Cinders.

For both Adam Garcia and Hannah Spearritt this year's peformances will be something special because neither star has appeared in panto before. Adam is a familiar face on stage playing Tony Manero in the stage version of Saturday Night Fever, which premiered on May 5 1998 at the London Palladium before going onto to create the part of Fiyero in the original West End production of Wicked alongside Kerry Ellis and Helen Dallimore. In between judging on Dancing With The Stars and Got To Dance he appeared in Cole Porter's musical Kiss Me, Kate at the Chichester Festival Theatre, directed by Trevor Nunn.

"I've lived in England for 25 years, having come from Australia, and I have seen pantos but this is my first experience of being in one. Pantos aren't very prevelant in Australia simply because Christmas arrives at the height of summer and we're all at the beach!"

Paulus and Gavin Ashbarry as the ugly sisters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPaulus and Gavin Ashbarry as the ugly sisters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

For Hannah Spearritt it was just circumstance which has kept her away from the stage at Christmas. "It's all going to be a new experience for me and I am looking forward to dipping my toe in the panto waters." So why do panto now? "I had a baby Téa in December and that changes your perspective on the world. I am no stranger to the stage. I have done lots of stage work but I haven't really been a panto-goer but having Téa has changed my outlook and I am now want to do things which attract families and panto is the ultimate family experience.

"It's all going to be new and I shall be learning on the job but I am really excited to be swishing my wand about making good things happen."

Just as Adam will be digging into his past, to revisit the charming persona which made Fiyero such a hit in Wicked, so Hannah will be ultilising both her acting and performance skills during the show. "I may well be reaching for the stars at some point," she says with a twinkle in her eye, referencing the hit she had with band S Club 7.

Cinderella runs at the Ipswich Regent from December 14 to December 31. There will be an adults only perfomance at 10pm on Friday December 20. Tickets can be booked at www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk or on 01473 433100.

