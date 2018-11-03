Bury’s sci-fi exhibition plays host to a Jedi stunt-master

Star Wars stuntman Oliver Wilson who will be appearing at Moyse's Hall science fiction exhibition. Photo: Oliver Wilson Archant

Fans of Hollywood blockbusters such as Star Wars and Batman will get a glimpse of life behind the scenes tomorrow night when stuntman Oliver Wilson pays a visit to Moyse’s Hall in Bury St Edmunds. Nicki Dixon caught up with him

There can’t be many people with such diverse jobs as boxer, motivator and stuntman on their CVs.

But people heading to Moyse’s Hall in Bury St Edmunds this Friday (November 9) will be in the company of a man who can boast all of these occupations, including stunt parts in some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises.

The glitz and action of sci-fi and superhero movies is a far cry from the humble beginnings of Oliver Wilson.

This is the man, the son of a Windrush Generation father, who will be telling his unique story to his audience as part of Moyse’s Hall’s 10th annual sci-fic and action exhibition.

From a south London childhood, to professional boxing, to TV and movie stuntman, it’s a story worthy of being a movie itself.

He appeared in Star Wars as Samuel L. Jackson’s body and stunt double for Mace Windu/Jedi Master in Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith and worked on Batman Begins as one of the Ninja League of Shadows opposite Christian Bale as the Caped Crusader.

He was also a Death Eater in the Harry Potter movies.

Growing up in South London, Oliver’s interests turned to boxing and from the age of nine he honed his craft in the ring, turning professional and attracting the attention of a TV scout who offered him a stunt role in the popular police drama The Bill.

That was the spring board for more TV work and his career flourished and he headed to work on the movie franchises so loved by millions.

“Christopher Nolan is a director who wants real stunts, not CGI,” said Oliver.

“It’s surreal, really. You can spend three, six month or more on a set living this incredible life and then you come home.

“It’s quite a reality check but I think the discipline instilled in me as a boxer let me deal with that and look to the next challenge.”

It was this focus and drive that led Oliver into the classroom, years after he left as a pupil.

As a motivator he mentors children in schools, teaching them self-belief and inspiring them to pursue their goals and dreams.

“I’m really good at motivating children, especially those in inner city schools because I was one of them.

“I grew up where they grew up and I help them to believe they can achieve by sharing my story.”

Tickets are now available for just £6.50, the event will start at 7.30pm and Oliver will be signing autographs at the end of the talk (£10).

The Sci-Fi and Action Exhibition will be running until 25 November and visitors will be able to explore a unique selection of screen-used props and costumes, plus replicas, memorabilia and more, from the likes of Star Wars, Dr Who, Star Trek and even Harry Potter – plus original space race artefacts.

The exhibition will be open Monday to Saturday, 10am – 5pm and Sunday, 12pm – 4pm with admission only £5 for adults and £3 for children.