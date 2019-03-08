Six ways to cool off in Suffolk this summer

The new floating obstacle course at Alton Water, near Holbrook, opens again in summer 2019 Picture: SPOTTY DOG COMMUNICATIONS Archant

From the Aqua Park at Alton Water, to diving in to an outdoor swimming pool near the coast, we've rounded up six of the best places to visit in Suffolk if you need to keep cool this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water is back for 2019 Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water is back for 2019 Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

Aqua Park Suffolk - Alton Water

The hotly anticipated Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water will reopen on Saturday, June 23 and people are already looking forward to tackling the 70 inflatable obstacles with their friends and family.

In summer 2018, due to an unfortunate issue with blue-green algae, the Aqua Park had to close. This means there's still a lot of teams in Suffolk that are waiting to give it a go.

Even on the hottest days of 2019 falling from an obstacle into Alton Water is guaranteed to cool you down.

Alton Water in Suffolk is a beautiful location to cool down this summer: AQUA PARKS GROUP Alton Water in Suffolk is a beautiful location to cool down this summer: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Read more: Aqua Park Suffolk announce their opening day for 2019

Bourne Park

If you are looking for free ways to cool off your kids in the summer holidays Ipswich is lucky to have some great splash parks that always prove popular with little ones.

The splash park at Bourne Park was new for 2018 and had families flocking from across Suffolk to cool down in the heatwave.

Gracie, Harry, Steve and Tiffany Knights cool off in the splash park at Bourne Park in Ipswich Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN Gracie, Harry, Steve and Tiffany Knights cool off in the splash park at Bourne Park in Ipswich Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holywells Park

With big beautiful trees to provide plenty of shade, Holywells Park is a great park to visit if you want to relax with a good book.

You can also hideaway under a tree if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the huge play area which will definitely be buzzing with children dancing in the water fountains.

Top tip: if you are taking your little one along to a splash park this summer make sure you pack a change of clothes - and if it gets as warm as it did in 2019, their swimming gear.

Aarene Kiddstanton from Ipswich has a splash in the popular Holywells Park water fountain Picture: NEIL PERRY Aarene Kiddstanton from Ipswich has a splash in the popular Holywells Park water fountain Picture: NEIL PERRY

You may also want to watch:

If your get hot running around after excitable children in the splash park there's a little ice cream hut right next to the play area - handy!

Ipswich Cornhill fountains

The fountains on the Ipswich Cornhill are the perfect spot to cool down if you are shopping in the town centre this summer Picture: PAUL GEATER The fountains on the Ipswich Cornhill are the perfect spot to cool down if you are shopping in the town centre this summer Picture: PAUL GEATER

Let's face it - shopping can be stressful at the best of times! Luckily if you are having a shopping spree in Ipswich this summer you can cool down on the Cornhill thanks to the new fountains and deckchairs that are dotted around.

The fountains on the newly redeveloped Cornhill were switched on in time for the Easter Holidays and are already proving a big hit with the town's littlest shoppers.

Watch: Ipswich fountains bring early Easter fun for children on the Cornhill

For those that don't fancy getting wet but still want to cool down after some intense shopping, Ipswich Central have handily provided free deckchairs.

Top tip: the deckchairs will not be on the Cornhill on Sundays or bank holidays as there are no Ipswich Central rangers on duty.

You can even chill out in a deck chair in the middle of Ipswich town centre Picture: PAUL GEATER You can even chill out in a deck chair in the middle of Ipswich town centre Picture: PAUL GEATER

Read more: Spot the difference: where are all Ipswich Cornhill's deckchairs?

Beccles Lido

Sadly outdoor swimming pools are hard to come by these days but if you are heading to the Suffolk coast this summer make time for a dip at Beccles Lido.

Opening for the summer on Saturday, May 25, Beccles Lido cater for all ages - toddlers and babies can cool down in the special paddling area.

If you've got a young family the good news is children under five go free!

The newly-renovated boating lake at Mill Acre in Sudbury Picture: MATT SINCLAIR The newly-renovated boating lake at Mill Acre in Sudbury Picture: MATT SINCLAIR

Read more about Beccles Lido here on their website.

Sudbury boating lake

There is good news for people living in, or visiting Sudbury this summer - the revamp of the boating lake is now complete!

So if you fancy cooling down by the water without getting too wet dig out our your favourite sailing boat and take your children or grandchildren down to the boating lake at Mill Acre and show off your sailing skills.

Wherereabouts in Suffolk do you like to cool down in the summer months? Let us know by sending a message to the Ipswich Star or East Anglian Daily times Facebook pages.

