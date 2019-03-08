Six ways to cool off in Suffolk this summer
PUBLISHED: 11:17 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 19 May 2019
From the Aqua Park at Alton Water, to diving in to an outdoor swimming pool near the coast, we've rounded up six of the best places to visit in Suffolk if you need to keep cool this summer.
Aqua Park Suffolk - Alton Water
The hotly anticipated Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water will reopen on Saturday, June 23 and people are already looking forward to tackling the 70 inflatable obstacles with their friends and family.
In summer 2018, due to an unfortunate issue with blue-green algae, the Aqua Park had to close. This means there's still a lot of teams in Suffolk that are waiting to give it a go.
Even on the hottest days of 2019 falling from an obstacle into Alton Water is guaranteed to cool you down.
Bourne Park
If you are looking for free ways to cool off your kids in the summer holidays Ipswich is lucky to have some great splash parks that always prove popular with little ones.
The splash park at Bourne Park was new for 2018 and had families flocking from across Suffolk to cool down in the heatwave.
Holywells Park
With big beautiful trees to provide plenty of shade, Holywells Park is a great park to visit if you want to relax with a good book.
You can also hideaway under a tree if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the huge play area which will definitely be buzzing with children dancing in the water fountains.
Top tip: if you are taking your little one along to a splash park this summer make sure you pack a change of clothes - and if it gets as warm as it did in 2019, their swimming gear.
If your get hot running around after excitable children in the splash park there's a little ice cream hut right next to the play area - handy!
Ipswich Cornhill fountains
Let's face it - shopping can be stressful at the best of times! Luckily if you are having a shopping spree in Ipswich this summer you can cool down on the Cornhill thanks to the new fountains and deckchairs that are dotted around.
The fountains on the newly redeveloped Cornhill were switched on in time for the Easter Holidays and are already proving a big hit with the town's littlest shoppers.
For those that don't fancy getting wet but still want to cool down after some intense shopping, Ipswich Central have handily provided free deckchairs.
Top tip: the deckchairs will not be on the Cornhill on Sundays or bank holidays as there are no Ipswich Central rangers on duty.
Beccles Lido
Sadly outdoor swimming pools are hard to come by these days but if you are heading to the Suffolk coast this summer make time for a dip at Beccles Lido.
Opening for the summer on Saturday, May 25, Beccles Lido cater for all ages - toddlers and babies can cool down in the special paddling area.
If you've got a young family the good news is children under five go free!
Sudbury boating lake
There is good news for people living in, or visiting Sudbury this summer - the revamp of the boating lake is now complete!
So if you fancy cooling down by the water without getting too wet dig out our your favourite sailing boat and take your children or grandchildren down to the boating lake at Mill Acre and show off your sailing skills.
Wherereabouts in Suffolk do you like to cool down in the summer months? Let us know by sending a message to the Ipswich Star or East Anglian Daily times Facebook pages.