Getting up steam for Easter event at heritage railway
PUBLISHED: 17:13 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 01 April 2019
Lawrie Rose
It’s full steam ahead as Mid Suffolk Light Railway gets on track for its special Easter event.
The Middy’s new season at Brockford, near Stowmarket, will get under way with its Easter Steam Up event on Easter Day, April 21, and Easter Monday, April 22.
There will be steam train rides in genuine Victorian four-wheeled coaches, with the railway running two locomotives throughout the weekend.
Easter Bunny hunts and prizes for younger visitors will add to the family entertainment. All the railway and museum facilities, including the shop, cafe, and real ale bar coach, The Kitchener Arms, will be open for business.
Visitors are invited to see the progress on the reconstruction of the Middy’s own locomotive, Hudswell Clarke 0-6-0T no. 1604, which is now rapidly taking shape after many years of restoration.
Work has also started on the extension of the line to just over twice its current length, and visitors can see the direction of the route to the destination station, Aspall Halt.
The Middy’s guest locomotive for 2019, legendary “traction engine on rails” Sirapite, will not now feature in the Easter weekend’s events.
Despite passing its recent boiler examination, the boiler inspector has asked for extra preparation work to be completed before Sirapite is delivered to the Middy, from the Long Shop Museum in Leiston.
Its duties over Easter will instead be handled by the Middy’s 100-year-old vertical- boilered Belgian tram locomotive.
The good news, though, is that Sirapite will be in action for the Middy’s next big weekend, Middy in the War Years, on May 5 and 6.
For the full programme and entry prices, visit the Middy’s website.