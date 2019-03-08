Getting up steam for Easter event at heritage railway

LNER Y7 no. 985 heads al Middy train up to Brockford, Picture: LAWRIE ROSE Lawrie Rose

It’s full steam ahead as Mid Suffolk Light Railway gets on track for its special Easter event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway's 100-year-old vertical boilered Belgian tram locomotive. Picture: JOHN REEVE The Mid Suffolk Light Railway's 100-year-old vertical boilered Belgian tram locomotive. Picture: JOHN REEVE

The Middy’s new season at Brockford, near Stowmarket, will get under way with its Easter Steam Up event on Easter Day, April 21, and Easter Monday, April 22.

There will be steam train rides in genuine Victorian four-wheeled coaches, with the railway running two locomotives throughout the weekend.

Easter Bunny hunts and prizes for younger visitors will add to the family entertainment. All the railway and museum facilities, including the shop, cafe, and real ale bar coach, The Kitchener Arms, will be open for business.

Visitors are invited to see the progress on the reconstruction of the Middy’s own locomotive, Hudswell Clarke 0-6-0T no. 1604, which is now rapidly taking shape after many years of restoration.

Sirapite will not be at the Middy's Easter event, but will appear during Middy in the War Years in May. Picture: LAWRIE ROSE Sirapite will not be at the Middy's Easter event, but will appear during Middy in the War Years in May. Picture: LAWRIE ROSE

Work has also started on the extension of the line to just over twice its current length, and visitors can see the direction of the route to the destination station, Aspall Halt.

The Middy’s guest locomotive for 2019, legendary “traction engine on rails” Sirapite, will not now feature in the Easter weekend’s events.

Despite passing its recent boiler examination, the boiler inspector has asked for extra preparation work to be completed before Sirapite is delivered to the Middy, from the Long Shop Museum in Leiston.

Its duties over Easter will instead be handled by the Middy’s 100-year-old vertical- boilered Belgian tram locomotive.

The good news, though, is that Sirapite will be in action for the Middy’s next big weekend, Middy in the War Years, on May 5 and 6.

For the full programme and entry prices, visit the Middy’s website.